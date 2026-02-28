Iran moves to close Strait of Hormuz after strikes

Revolutionary Guards warn ships they will not be allowed to pass
Dubai: Iran has moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, with ships in the Gulf receiving high-frequency radio broadcasts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warning that vessels would not be permitted to pass through the strategic waterway, Reuters reported.
The strait, located in the Arabian Gulf, is vital to US allies and global energy markets and has come into sharp focus after the United States and Israel carried out missile strikes on Iran on Saturday.
Iran sits on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz and controls key approaches to the channel, giving Tehran significant influence over a route through which much of its own oil exports and a large share of global energy supplies flow.
About 20 per cent of the world’s oil consumption passes through the strait, making it one of the most critical arteries for global energy trade.