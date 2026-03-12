Authorities say a fifth suspect remains abroad amid espionage probe tied to the IRGC
The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of four Bahraini nationals and identified a fifth, currently at large abroad, for espionage activities in coordination with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) via elements in Iran.
The arrested individuals are:
Murtadha Hussain Awal, 25
Ahmed Isa Al Haiki, 34
Sarah Abdulnabi Marhoon, 36
Elias Salman Mirza, 22
Ali Mohammed Hassan Al Shaikh, 25 (at large abroad)
Investigations revealed that the first arrestee, following organisational instructions and with assistance from others, used high-resolution photography to record coordinates of vital locations in Bahrain. This information was reportedly transmitted via encrypted software to the IRGC. The arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.
Separately, the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption, Economic, and Electronic Security arrested six individuals for filming and sharing videos depicting the aftermath of Iranian aggression. The clips, circulated via social media, expressed sympathy and glorified hostile acts, potentially misleading the public and spreading fear.
Those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution, and legal procedures are underway.
The Interior Ministry reminded residents to obtain information from official sources and avoid reposting unverified videos or news to protect public safety and avoid legal consequences.