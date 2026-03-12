GOLD/FOREX
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Bahrain

Four Bahrainis arrested for spying for Iran's IRGC

Authorities say a fifth suspect remains abroad amid espionage probe tied to the IRGC

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only
Supplied

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of four Bahraini nationals and identified a fifth, currently at large abroad, for espionage activities in coordination with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) via elements in Iran.

The arrested individuals are:

  • Murtadha Hussain Awal, 25

  • Ahmed Isa Al Haiki, 34

  • Sarah Abdulnabi Marhoon, 36

  • Elias Salman Mirza, 22

  • Ali Mohammed Hassan Al Shaikh, 25 (at large abroad)

Investigations revealed that the first arrestee, following organisational instructions and with assistance from others, used high-resolution photography to record coordinates of vital locations in Bahrain. This information was reportedly transmitted via encrypted software to the IRGC. The arrested individuals have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

Six arrested for sharing videos

Separately, the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption, Economic, and Electronic Security arrested six individuals for filming and sharing videos depicting the aftermath of Iranian aggression. The clips, circulated via social media, expressed sympathy and glorified hostile acts, potentially misleading the public and spreading fear.

Those arrested have been referred to the Public Prosecution, and legal procedures are underway.

Ministry urges caution online

The Interior Ministry reminded residents to obtain information from official sources and avoid reposting unverified videos or news to protect public safety and avoid legal consequences.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

