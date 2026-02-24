GOLD/FOREX
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards hold major military drills in south

The exercises feature a wide range of military hardware and tactics, including drones

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have launched large-scale military drills along the country’s southern coast, according to state media reports. The exercises, involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces, are being conducted across coastal areas overlooking the Gulf.

State television said the manoeuvres, titled the “Combined 1404 exercise,” reference the current year in both the Iranian and Gregorian calendars. While the main focus is on southern coastal zones, similar drills are also taking place in other parts of the country.

The exercises feature a wide range of military hardware and tactics, including drones, naval vessels, amphibious units and ground-to-sea missile systems. Artillery, rockets and armoured vehicles are also part of the operations, highlighting the breadth of the drills.

Mohammad Karami, commander of the IRGC ground forces, said the exercises were designed to test readiness across multiple combat domains. He noted that the drills include coordinated operations involving missiles, drones, special forces and armoured personnel carriers.

Officials said the exercises are being carried out in response to perceived security threats, though no specific details were disclosed. Iran regularly conducts military drills to demonstrate operational readiness and signal its defence capabilities.

Video and Inputs: AFP

