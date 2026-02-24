Dubai: Fresh satellite imagery and flight-tracking data point to a significant expansion of US military assets across Europe and the Middle East, underscoring rising tensions with Iran and fuelling renewed debate over whether Washington is preparing for a sustained military campaign.

Signals of possible escalation have also emerged from Israel. An Israeli official was quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth as saying a potential US attack on Iran “has become imminent .” The newspaper also cited sources familiar with discussions with President Donald Trump as indicating that he is inclined toward authorising military action.

According to a Washington Post report, the US military has shifted more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East in recent weeks, marking what analysts describe as one of the largest regional force concentrations in decades. The deployments accelerated after a second round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended without a breakthrough on February 17.

The publication, citing satellite images and flight data, said the current US military footprint near Iran is “among the largest” seen since the period preceding the 2003 Iraq war — a comparison that immediately drew attention from defence observers.

But the scale and composition of US deployments are prompting analysts to question whether Washington is preparing for something far beyond limited retaliatory strikes.

Experts reviewing the movements told the Washington Post that the assets being assembled appear consistent with planning for a multi-day or even multi-week air campaign, rather than a short-duration show of force.

“The massive level of force amassed means the US military can execute on whatever Trump decides — anything from a sustained, highly kinetic campaign to more targeted, limited strikes,” she said.

However, defence analysts cautioned that the current build-up may represent only an initial phase if policymakers intend a prolonged conflict. Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said a weeks-long air campaign would require even greater resources.

The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford — the world’s largest aircraft carrier — at Souda Bay in Crete this week adds another layer of strategic significance. It is rare for Washington to position two carrier strike groups within operational proximity of the region.

“As I understand it, this is the biggest military buildup in the Middle East since 2003,” Kemp said, adding that the visible concentration of assets exceeds levels observed during last year’s fighting.

Kemp emphasised that the deployments reflect both offensive planning and defensive preparation. American bases and personnel across the Gulf would face immediate risk in the event of hostilities, particularly from Iranian missile forces and allied militias.

“They would have to be dealt with either before a US strike in Iran, or at the same time,” Kemp said. “We’re talking about a much more intensive attack.”

For now, officials continue to frame the deployments as precautionary and deterrent. But the sheer scale of assets moving into theatre has intensified speculation across diplomatic and defence circles.

