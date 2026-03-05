GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran's barrage was supposed to wreak havoc in Mideast: Numbers show the real story

In less than a week, Iran launched 2,500+ very dangerous weapons, most were intercepted

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A US B-52 bomber in action. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warns Iran will face “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”
A US B-52 bomber in action. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warns Iran will face “death and destruction from the sky all day long.”
X | @SecWar

The war is changing fast.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionaries threatened to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group with its letal drones and missiles.

Now, IRGC's entire naval fleet is no more (20 Iran ships sunk), and the regime's air force has been obliterated.

And when one side owns the skies, when bombers strike deep targets while space-based gear watch for signs of launchers and bunkers to bust, when "Warthog" A-10s and AC-130 gunships hunt mobile threats at night, what happens next?

The collapse of the regime.

Or relentless bombardment.

Real story: The math

Here’s the reality behind the conflict Iranian media calls “Operation True Promise 4”, which America calls "Operation Epic Fury", and Israelis call "Operation Roaring Lion".

What Iran actually launched (till March 4)

Between Feb 28 – Mar 4, 2026, the IRGC unleashed a massive retaliation campaign.

Total launches:

735 ballistic missiles
25 cruise missiles
1,745 drones (mostly Shahed one-way attack UAVs)

Targets included

• Israel
• United Arab Emirates
• Qatar
• Kuwait
• Bahrain
• Saudi Arabia
• Oman
• U.S. military installations across the Gulf

On paper, that sounds enormous.

But war isn’t measured by what you launch. It’s measured by what actually gets through.

The air defence reality

The defensive shield over the region includes:

• Iron Dome
• Patriot Missile System
• THAAD

High rate of interception

Interception rates across the Gulf have been reported in the high 90% range per salvo.

Meaning the overwhelming majority of missiles and drones never reached their targets.

Example: As of March 4, the UAE has intercepted more than 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones, and it’s got enough ammo to keep going for a long time, as per spokesperson Maj. Gen. Abdel Nasseer Al Humaidi.

The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) gave local media a close-up look at some of the Iranian hardware that’s been shot down.

Collapse of Iran's launch capacity

If one takes a closer look at the trend line, it's what military attrition actually looks like:

Day 1 – Feb 28

• 350 ballistic missiles
• 10 cruise missiles
• 550 drones

Day 2 – Mar 1

• 175 ballistic missiles
• 8 cruise missiles
• 500 drones

Day 3 – Mar 2

• 120 ballistic missiles
• 5 cruise missiles
• 350 drones

Day 4 – Mar 3

• 50 ballistic missiles
• 2 cruise missiles
• 300 drones

Day 5 – Mar 4

• 40 ballistic missiles
• 0 cruise missiles
• 45 drones

Day 6 – Mar 5

• No confirmed major launches

That’s not escalation. That’s a collapse of capability.

How to the launch numbers dropped:

• ~86% reduction in missile attacks
• ~73% reduction in drone attacks

In less than five days.

Meanwhile, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared: "Four days in, we've only just begun."

Why Iran's launches collapsed

Because the US–Israel strike campaign dismantled Iran’s launch network piece by piece.

Targets hit included:

• IRGC command centers
• Missile storage facilities
• Mobile launchers
• Radar systems
• Air-defense networks

As of March 4:

• 50–60% of Iran’s missile launchers destroyed
• ~55% of air-defense systems eliminated
• 1,700+ military targets struck
• 1,000+ IRGC personnel killed

When launchers and command structure disappear, the missile campaign disappears.

Where the missiles went

Many strikes weren’t even aimed primarily at Israel. A large share targeted US partner states in the Gulf.

Examples

UAE

• 189 ballistic missiles
• 8 cruise missiles
• 941 drones

Qatar

• 101 ballistic missiles
• 3 cruise missiles
• 39 drones

Kuwait

• 178 ballistic missiles intercepted
• 283 drones

Israel

• 200+ ballistic missiles
• 12+ drones

Again: Most were intercepted.

What this conflict actually shows

Several realities stand out.

#1. Iran’s missile arsenal is dangerous — but not decisive

Mass launches are meant to overwhelm defenses. They didn’t.

#2. Air-defence integration works

The network linking U.S. and allied systems across the Gulf proved capable of stopping large-scale saturation attacks.

#3. Precision strikes cripple launch infrastructure fast

Missile forces only work if:

• launchers survive
• command networks survive
• air defenses survive

Important note: Iran is losing all three.

#4. This is why US military firepower matters

Those bases across the Middle East exist for one reason: To stop regional threats from turning into global crises.

Where do we go from here?

In less than a week:

• Iran launched 2,500+ weapons
• Most were intercepted
• Launch capability fell over 80%
• Military infrastructure is being dismantled

That is NOT a stalemate. That’s overwhelming military superiority in action.

Given the above, it's safe to conclude that Iran, and the world, won't be the same again.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iranian Kurd Erfan Salih, 34, the cousin of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Iran, at a base for the Iranian Kurdish nationalist group Komala, outside the northern Iraqi city of Suleimaniyah. File photo taken on September 26, 2022.

Iran regime faces new front: CIA-backed Kurdish forces

3m read
A missile launched from a US Navy ship. Targets include a wide array of sites, not just discrete “installations” but also individual missile batteries, radar arrays, hardened bunkers, launchers, and command facilities.

Day-and-night strikes hit 2,000 targets in Iran: US

2m read
UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

UAE's Ain Dubai closed today

1m read
As the country’s ultimate authority in foreign policy, military strategy and national security, Khamenei has shaped Iran’s trajectory since taking over the leadership in 1989.

Khamenei dead, 40-day mourning declared: Iran state TV

4m read