Iran's barrage was supposed to wreak havoc in Mideast: Numbers show the real story

In less than a week, Iran launched 2,500+ very dangerous weapons, most were intercepted
The war is changing fast.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionaries threatened to sink the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group with its letal drones and missiles.
Now, IRGC's entire naval fleet is no more (20 Iran ships sunk), and the regime's air force has been obliterated.
And when one side owns the skies, when bombers strike deep targets while space-based gear watch for signs of launchers and bunkers to bust, when "Warthog" A-10s and AC-130 gunships hunt mobile threats at night, what happens next?
The collapse of the regime.
Or relentless bombardment.
Here’s the reality behind the conflict Iranian media calls “Operation True Promise 4”, which America calls "Operation Epic Fury", and Israelis call "Operation Roaring Lion".
Between Feb 28 – Mar 4, 2026, the IRGC unleashed a massive retaliation campaign.
• 735 ballistic missiles
• 25 cruise missiles
• 1,745 drones (mostly Shahed one-way attack UAVs)
• Israel
• United Arab Emirates
• Qatar
• Kuwait
• Bahrain
• Saudi Arabia
• Oman
• U.S. military installations across the Gulf
On paper, that sounds enormous.
But war isn’t measured by what you launch. It’s measured by what actually gets through.
The defensive shield over the region includes:
• Iron Dome
• Patriot Missile System
• THAAD
Interception rates across the Gulf have been reported in the high 90% range per salvo.
Meaning the overwhelming majority of missiles and drones never reached their targets.
Example: As of March 4, the UAE has intercepted more than 1,000 Iranian missiles and drones, and it’s got enough ammo to keep going for a long time, as per spokesperson Maj. Gen. Abdel Nasseer Al Humaidi.
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) gave local media a close-up look at some of the Iranian hardware that’s been shot down.
If one takes a closer look at the trend line, it's what military attrition actually looks like:
Day 1 – Feb 28
• 350 ballistic missiles
• 10 cruise missiles
• 550 drones
Day 2 – Mar 1
• 175 ballistic missiles
• 8 cruise missiles
• 500 drones
Day 3 – Mar 2
• 120 ballistic missiles
• 5 cruise missiles
• 350 drones
Day 4 – Mar 3
• 50 ballistic missiles
• 2 cruise missiles
• 300 drones
Day 5 – Mar 4
• 40 ballistic missiles
• 0 cruise missiles
• 45 drones
Day 6 – Mar 5
• No confirmed major launches
That’s not escalation. That’s a collapse of capability.
• ~86% reduction in missile attacks
• ~73% reduction in drone attacks
In less than five days.
Meanwhile, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth declared: "Four days in, we've only just begun."
Because the US–Israel strike campaign dismantled Iran’s launch network piece by piece.
Targets hit included:
• IRGC command centers
• Missile storage facilities
• Mobile launchers
• Radar systems
• Air-defense networks
• 50–60% of Iran’s missile launchers destroyed
• ~55% of air-defense systems eliminated
• 1,700+ military targets struck
• 1,000+ IRGC personnel killed
When launchers and command structure disappear, the missile campaign disappears.
Many strikes weren’t even aimed primarily at Israel. A large share targeted US partner states in the Gulf.
Examples
UAE
• 189 ballistic missiles
• 8 cruise missiles
• 941 drones
Qatar
• 101 ballistic missiles
• 3 cruise missiles
• 39 drones
Kuwait
• 178 ballistic missiles intercepted
• 283 drones
Israel
• 200+ ballistic missiles
• 12+ drones
Again: Most were intercepted.
Several realities stand out.
#1. Iran’s missile arsenal is dangerous — but not decisive
Mass launches are meant to overwhelm defenses. They didn’t.
#2. Air-defence integration works
The network linking U.S. and allied systems across the Gulf proved capable of stopping large-scale saturation attacks.
#3. Precision strikes cripple launch infrastructure fast
Missile forces only work if:
• launchers survive
• command networks survive
• air defenses survive
Important note: Iran is losing all three.
#4. This is why US military firepower matters
Those bases across the Middle East exist for one reason: To stop regional threats from turning into global crises.
In less than a week:
• Iran launched 2,500+ weapons
• Most were intercepted
• Launch capability fell over 80%
• Military infrastructure is being dismantled
That is NOT a stalemate. That’s overwhelming military superiority in action.
Given the above, it's safe to conclude that Iran, and the world, won't be the same again.