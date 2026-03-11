Flights suspended and aircraft repositioned as Bahrain boosts aviation readiness
Dubai: Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national carrier, has confirmed the continued temporary suspension of all inbound, outbound and transit flights due to the ongoing closure of airspace in the region.
The airline said operations would resume once Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs confirms that airspace has been safely reopened.
Gulf Air also urged passengers to check the latest flight updates through its official website or mobile application.
Meanwhile, Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs announced that a number of aircraft have been repositioned from Bahrain International Airport to other airports as a precautionary measure aimed at enhancing operational readiness and ensuring the smooth continuity of air traffic.
The authority said the move involves the transfer of empty aircraft as part of contingency measures designed to maintain aviation safety and preparedness during the current situation.