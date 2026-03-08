Armed Forces reaffirm commitment to protecting national sovereignty
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Defence has released footage showing the country’s air defence systems intercepting and destroying Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that attempted to target the UAE.
According to the ministry, the drones were detected and neutralised by the UAE’s defence systems before reaching their intended targets.
In a statement accompanying the footage, officials stressed that there can be no compromise when it comes to the nation’s security and sovereignty.
The UAE Armed Forces reaffirmed their readiness to deter and respond to any threat, emphasising their commitment to safeguarding the country and protecting its stability.
