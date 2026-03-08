Saudi Arabia signals possible retaliation if Iranian attacks on energy sector continue
Dubai: Iran struck key infrastructure across the Gulf on Sunday, hitting fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport and damaging a desalination plant in Bahrain, as Tehran pushed its missile and drone campaign against neighbouring countries into a second week of a widening regional conflict.
Kuwait said two border guards were killed “while performing their national duty”, though authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances.
The strikes came as Gulf countries continued to bear much of Tehran’s retaliation after the United States and Israel launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran, with at least 16 people killed in Gulf states since the conflict began, including eight civilians, according to an AFP tally.
Fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, which the military described as a “direct targeting of vital infrastructure.” The Kuwait News Agency said the resulting fire was brought under control and there were no significant injuries.
Authorities also said civilian facilities suffered material damage from falling missile debris and interception fragments during the attacks.
Kuwait’s national oil company announced a precautionary reduction in crude production, while the military said it had responded to several missile and drone threats.
In Bahrain, the interior ministry said an Iranian drone strike damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of randomly targeting civilian infrastructure. Officials later said the attack had not disrupted water supplies or network capacity.
Falling missile debris also injured three people and damaged a university building in the Muharraq area, authorities said.
Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said its air defences intercepted 33 drones, including one aimed at Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter and another targeting the Shaybah oil field in the kingdom’s southeast. Officials said there were no casualties or major damage.
The escalation comes despite Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologising on Saturday to neighbouring Gulf countries hosting US military bases for earlier attacks on their territory, in what appeared to be an attempt to ease tensions.
But hours later, Iran’s judiciary chief said strikes would continue against sites in Gulf countries that were “at the disposal of the enemy,” signalling that Tehran was unlikely to halt its campaign.
Pezeshkian also warned Sunday that Iran “will be forced to respond” against neighbouring countries if their territory was used to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia warned Tehran that continued attacks on the kingdom or its energy infrastructure could trigger retaliation, according to sources familiar with the discussions cited by Reuters.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed the message to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, stressing that Riyadh prefers diplomacy and mediation but would respond if Iranian strikes persisted.
The sources said Saudi Arabia has maintained contact with Tehran through diplomatic channels since the US–Israeli military campaign against Iran began on February 28, after talks over Iran’s nuclear programme collapsed.
Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Esa Al Khalifa said the kingdom remained committed to the “path of peace” despite the attacks, adding that Bahrain supported efforts that enhance regional security and stability.
“The people of the Kingdom of Bahrain are peaceful and believe in tolerance and coexistence,” the Bahrain News Agency quoted him as saying.
In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran seeks to maintain friendly relations with regional governments while defending what he described as Iran’s inherent right to respond to attacks by the United States and Israel.
Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf said the country’s defence policy remained unchanged, arguing that the continued presence of US military bases in the region prevented lasting peace.