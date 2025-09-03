Learn how Dubai is spotlighting Alzheimer’s awareness this September
Dubai: September marks World Alzheimer’s Month, a global campaign uniting voices to raise awareness, challenge stigma, and advocate for better support for the millions affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Spearheaded by Alzheimer’s Disease International, the month-long initiative is more than symbolic, it is a global call to remember those who may forget and to uplift those who care for them.
Across the world, communities are finding creative ways to honour memories and spark meaningful conversations. In Dubai, a heart-warming gathering on September 1st brought together seniors and care volunteers to NOLO at Dusit Thani Dubai for a morning of crochet workshop, not simply as a craft, but as an act of connection. Guided by community member Suksham Aurora, participants created bear-shaped coasters, each stitch representing compassion, memory, and the importance of human connection.
As the sun sets throughout September, purple lights will illuminate landmarks around the globe, including the façade of Dusit Thani Dubai, symbolising global unity in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The colour purple, internationally recognised for Alzheimer’s awareness, serves as a visual reminder of the need for compassion, research, and public engagement.
“This initiative reflects our Care, Commit, Can Do pillars and Dusit Thani Dubai’s continued partnership with 4get-me-not,” said Prateek Kumar, Senior Vice President, Operations, Dusit Hotels and Resorts. “By creating meaningful moments with our seniors and visibly shining a light on Alzheimer’s awareness, we hope to inspire empathy, dialogue, and support across the community.”
“It took over a decade to see this kind of recognition in the UAE,” said Desiree Vlekken, Founder of 4get-me-not Alzheimer’s. “But it’s finally happening. Lighting buildings in purple is more than a visual gesture, it’s about visibly honouring patients, caregivers, and the daily battles fought quietly in homes and hospitals.”
Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, affecting more than 55 million people worldwide. Yet despite its reach, the disease often remains misunderstood. World Alzheimer’s Month aims to shift this reality by encouraging open dialogue, early diagnosis, and support for caregivers who often go unseen.
This year’s observance carries a special resonance. From crafting circles to city lights, from memory walks to social media campaigns, the message is the same: memories are sacred, and the people who hold them deserve care, dignity, and recognition.
