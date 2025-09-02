Three-minute brainwave test could identify Alzheimer’s risk years before diagnosis

Developed by researchers at the University of Bath in collaboration with the University of Bristol, the Fastball test employs a passive EEG (electroencephalogram) approach: small scalp sensors record brain activity as participants view a rapid sequence of images on a screen, including images they’d seen previously, without actively trying to remember them. This setup captures automatic brain responses to familiar images, helping to detect subtle memory deficits, The Guardian reported.

Supported by £1.5 million in UK government funding, a larger trial is underway involving 1,000 patients to evaluate the feasibility of deploying Fastball in broader, potentially mass-screening contexts. Researchers envision it being used not only at home but also in GP surgeries and memory clinics, potentially reducing the average age at diagnosis significantly.

Experts caution that further validation is needed. Prof Vladimir Litvak of UCL’s Queen Square Institute of Neurology described Fastball as “an early step towards developing a clinically useful test,” but emphasised that larger, long-term studies are needed to confirm its ability to predict individual disease progression and inform treatment decisions.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.