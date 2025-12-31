Patient with a very rare skull condition gets a life changing procedure at Medcare Hospital Sharjah

The patient endured a lifetime of painful swelling and eye protrusion
A young Filipina, who faced years of suffering and social hurdles due to a rare skull defect located behind her right eye, has received a new chance at life following a pioneering surgery at Medcare Hospital Sharjah. The 25-year-old, who journeyed from Iraq in search of hope after exhausting all other options, is now recovering without pain or scaring, thanks to a sophisticated, minimally invasive procedure carried out by Dr. Said Alhabash and Dr. Narayanan Janakiram, expert skull-based surgeons at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.
The patient was diagnosed with a right frontal meningocele, a condition where the brain's protective lining protrudes through an opening in the skull causing a bulge filled with cerebral fluid. However, in her situation, the defect took an exceptionally rare path. Instead of extending into the nasal cavity, it expanded into the space behind her right eye, leading to noticeable protrusion, intense head and eye pain and deformity, especially during times of stress or sleep, and progressively worsening symptoms that left emotional scars. For years, the condition affected the patient’s appearance, confidence, and mental wellbeing. But as she entered adulthood, the symptoms intensified dramatically.
Speaking about her experience, the patient recalled, “I’ve lived with this since I was a child, the eye swelling and pain, the asymmetry, the nasty comments, even the bullying. But over the past year, it became unbearable. The pain would shoot through my head whenever I walked, moved my eyes, or even when the car went over a small bump. I was also worried about my eyesight. That is when I knew that I could not keep living like this and had to find someone who could actually help me.”
Several physicians from different countries had suggested an open-skull surgery, a frightening option that the patient wished to avoid, due to its risks and also because an invasive procedure would have left a permanent and significant scar on her forehead. When the pain escalated sharply in mid-2025 and began affecting her ability to work, she began looking for medical experts internationally who could help with the condition. Here is where she came across Dr. Said Alhabash and Dr. Narayanan Janakiram at Medcare Hospital Sharjah
“As expert skull based surgeons we often deal with cases that are very difficult to resolve through the more common surgical interventions. While normal neurosurgery could have helped it would have increased the risk of permanent damage and left her with scarring and even potential deformity. We have used a minimally invasive technique through the nasal passage to reach different areas of the skull and perform complex surgeries with minimal disruption to surrounding areas, quick recovery time and no external scaring. This is why this case was perfect for us to undertake despite the complexity of it”, said Dr. Janakiram.
“This was an extremely rare and high-risk case because the defect involved the skull base, dura mater, which is the outermost layer that surrounds and protects the brain and spinal cord, brain tissue, cerebrospinal fluid pathways, and structures close to the eye,” explained Dr. Said Alhabash. “The meningocele was coming from the brain into the eye socket, which is something we almost never see.”
Given the complexity and the proximity to the brain, eyes, and major blood vessels, the risks included meningitis, vision complications, and injury to vital structures. However, instead of opting for an open skull surgery, Dr. Said and Dr. Janakiram decided to pursue a minimally invasive transnasal endoscopic repair. Using a tiny camera inserted through the nose, Dr Janakiram and Dr. Said repaired the skull base with grafts, avoiding the need to open the skull entirely.
“We chose the minimally invasive endoscopic method to spare the patient the complications and prolonged recovery associated with open skull surgery,” said Dr. Said. “Although technically demanding, it allowed us to repair the defect safely and with precision.”
The three-hour surgery was a success. Within days, the patient reported dramatic relief and the severe pain triggered by walking, bending, or even riding in a car was gone. “They took my case seriously and gave me hope. Other doctors refused to handle it or told me that only open-skull surgery was possible. Medcare was the first place where I finally felt safe,” the patient expressed with joy.
She added that avoiding an open skull surgery was life-changing, saying, “I didn’t have to shave my hair or undergo a major skull surgery. After two days, I could walk again, and the terrible pain was gone.”
Dr. Janakiram emphasised that early diagnosis is critical in such cases, stating, “This type of meningocele with brain tissue involvement in the eye region is extremely rare. If left untreated, it could lead to life-threatening conditions like meningitis. Endoscopic technology now enables us to treat many skull base defects that previously required open surgery.”
The successful outcome also reflects Medcare Hospital Sharjah’s growing reputation as a centre of excellence for complex skull base and ENT procedures. “Cases like this highlight the advancements in minimally invasive ENT and craniofacial surgery in the UAE”. Dr. Said added. “We regularly handle complicated skull base cases, and this one is a milestone for us, especially as patients now travel from abroad seeking specialised care.”
The patient shared advice to others facing rare or high-risk conditions. “Don’t give up. Look for the right doctor and the right facility. My life has completely changed because I found both,” she said.
Today, the patient is recovering well and is expected to return to normal life within a month, with no lasting complications. She shared that she now looks forward to travelling with her husband and resuming daily activities without fear or pain.
