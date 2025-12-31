Patient with a very rare skull condition gets a life changing procedure at Medcare Hospital Sharjah

Speaking about her experience, the patient recalled, “I’ve lived with this since I was a child, the eye swelling and pain, the asymmetry, the nasty comments, even the bullying. But over the past year, it became unbearable. The pain would shoot through my head whenever I walked, moved my eyes, or even when the car went over a small bump. I was also worried about my eyesight. That is when I knew that I could not keep living like this and had to find someone who could actually help me.”