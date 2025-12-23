Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Netflix promo gets fans talking

Rohit recently uploaded a nine-second video on social media that quickly made the rounds
Dubai: Former India captain Rohit Sharma has sparked widespread buzz online after sharing a cryptic post that has fans speculating about a crossover between sport and entertainment.
Rohit recently uploaded a nine-second video on social media that quickly made the rounds. The clip places him within Netflix-branded surroundings — red-lit walls and doors that evoke the eerie aesthetic of Stranger Things. Dressed casually yet stylishly in tracksuits, Rohit appears calm and confident, instantly fuelling curiosity among fans.
The teaser has led many to wonder whether it signals a promotional collaboration with Netflix. Some have even speculated about a potential documentary centred on Rohit’s standout performances in the T20 World Cup, especially in light of his recent posts about binge-watching content. Adding to the mystery, Netflix India responded with a cryptic comment, intensifying the intrigue.
With no official confirmation from either Rohit Sharma or Netflix so far, speculation continues to grow. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the teaser points to a brand campaign, a special series, or simply a light-hearted social media moment.
