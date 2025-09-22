First-of-its-kind AI trial to aid dementia treatment begins in UAE
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, in collaboration with Emirates Health Services, has launched the first phase of clinical trials for the “Synthetic Memories” technology at Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital — a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, coinciding with World Alzheimer’s Day.
This pioneering project aims to support the treatment of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients by digitally recreating lifelike memories that simulate moments from patients’ lives that have begun to fade, using generative AI technologies. The approach seeks to stimulate memory recall while enhancing psychological and emotional responses.
The project is implemented in partnership with the Spanish company Domestic Data Streamers, following a specialized training program to qualify psychologists in applying the technology within guided treatment plans. The innovation integrates information provided by patients and their families to generate personalized visual content, applied in a therapeutic environment enhanced with the latest AI technologies. This contributes to improving the quality of life of elderly individuals and those with memory disorders.
To align the technology with the local cultural context, the Center compiled archival images from different historical periods of the UAE, including photographs from the 1950s and 1960s, prior to the Union’s establishment. Researchers and historians specializing in the region analyzed and contextualized these images to ensure historical and cultural accuracy in training the model.
After processing the visual materials, the model was trained on localized datasets reflecting the UAE’s cultural and social identity. This pioneering experience employs AI not only as a therapeutic tool but also as a means of strengthening emotional and human connections between patients, their families, and their communities — preserving cultural identity and memory through dynamic visual storytelling generated by the model.
Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, stated that the “Synthetic Memories” project embodies the UAE Government’s ambitious vision of leading purposeful innovation to serve humanity, shape a better future, and ensure the sustainability of government excellence. She emphasized that the project is a practical example of how the Center transforms challenges into actionable opportunities across government sectors.
She added: “The project reflects the Center’s approach of leveraging innovation as a fundamental tool for policy-making and service delivery. It represents a unique intersection of advanced technology and community needs, underlining the importance of expanding and scaling innovative models across vital sectors. It also highlights their key role in driving national initiatives that enhance quality of life through AI-powered solutions.”
According to Tahlak, initiating clinical trials for “Synthetic Memories” marks a significant milestone in healthcare innovation in the UAE and reinforces the country’s global leadership in creating and applying future-ready, technology-driven models in sectors most connected to society.
Dr. Noor Al Muhairi, Director of the Mental Health Department at Emirates Health Services, affirmed that the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to adopting forward-looking therapeutic solutions that merge scientific advancement with human needs. She noted that “Synthetic Memories” opens a new therapeutic pathway that enhances mental well-being and introduces an innovative method of emotional engagement with personal experiences, supporting recovery and psychological stability.
A Human-Centered Vision
Dr. Ammar Hamid Al Bana, Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital, described the launch of this technology as a turning point in the future of psychological treatment. He explained that clinical trials represent a new phase that combines science, technology, and the human spirit, stressing that synthetic memories are not merely a therapeutic tool but an emotional experience that reconnects patients with themselves and their past, opening new horizons for recovery.
A training workshop was organized at Al Amal Hospital in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, receiving strong positive engagement from mental health professionals. Participants expressed appreciation for the scientific and human value of the technology and their readiness to integrate it into clinical practice, in line with ethical and professional standards.
Initial clinical experiences with a number of patients showed encouraging results, with noticeable improvement in emotional engagement and therapeutic responsiveness while viewing the customized content. This contributed to more meaningful communication during therapy sessions, adding a personal and emotional dimension to the psychological experience. The clinical team noted that visually revisiting memories through real images and video clips added a profound therapeutic layer, shaping new strategies in mental health treatment and expanding safe, effective applications of AI in psychological care.
This initiative demonstrates Emirates Health Services’ commitment to providing a pioneering Emirati model in mental health, grounded in innovation, research, and future-ready technologies within a patient-centered vision. It also reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation’s dedication to advancing government-led initiatives that expand the scope of AI-powered applications and solutions across critical sectors such as health, education, economy, and society.
The Center continues to introduce advanced business models that enable government entities to test and refine ideas continuously, ensuring impactful results that can be implemented across the UAE in alignment with national visions and community aspirations. This contributes to developing, innovating, and deploying transformative solutions while fostering partnerships and cross-governmental collaboration to elevate quality of life.
The two entities had earlier announced a strategic partnership to develop the “Synthetic Memories” initiative, unveiling project details for the first time during Arab Health 2025.
