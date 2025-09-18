Abu Dhabi researchers create AI tool for faster multiple sclerosis diagnosis

The partnership reflects the UAE’s growing role as a hub for medical innovation
The initiative brings cutting-edge research from NYUAD’s Center for Brain and Health (CBH) into clinical practice, offering neurologists a powerful tool to distinguish MS from other neurological disorders that often mimic its symptoms.
Diagnosing MS has traditionally been difficult, as brain lesions seen on standard MRI scans may resemble those caused by migraines, vascular disease, or other conditions. This diagnostic uncertainty often results in prolonged monitoring, repeat scans, and sometimes invasive testing, delaying access to early treatment.
Over the past two years, the partnership has focused on validating advanced MRI methods in a clinical setting. Among them is FLAIRstar, a computational module developed at NYUAD that detects the “central vein sign” (CVS)—a tiny vein at the center of a brain lesion, now recognized under the international McDonald 2024 criteria as a highly specific biomarker for MS.
By automatically identifying CVS with high precision, FLAIRstar allows physicians to confirm MS diagnoses more confidently, reducing uncertainty and shortening the time to treatment. The tool is currently being tested at Yas Clinic as part of the LAMINATE project, which applies NYUAD-refined imaging techniques to patient care while ensuring all data remain securely within the UAE.
The collaboration also extends to Yas Clinic’s PHOMS clinical trial, where NYUAD’s MRI analysis is helping track brain changes to evaluate new MS treatments, including Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP).
Dr. Lev Brylev, Consultant Neurologist at Yas Clinic, said:
“Through our collaboration with NYUAD, we are combining clinical expertise with state-of-the-art MRI methods to bring transformative solutions for MS care. Tools like FLAIRstar and LAMINATE are already improving diagnosis, accelerating treatment, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.”
Prof. Osama Abdullah, MRI Physicist at NYUAD’s Center for Brain and Health, added:
“This is a perfect example of the ‘bench-to-bedside’ journey. Our work at NYUAD pushes the boundaries of what MRI can reveal. Partnering with Yas Clinic and ADSCC allows us to validate and apply these discoveries in real-world settings, creating a powerful ecosystem for healthcare innovation in Abu Dhabi.”
The partnership reflects the UAE’s growing role as a hub for medical innovation, where advanced research and clinical expertise converge to tackle complex neurological conditions and improve patient outcomes.
