Weather

UAE warns of dense fog and near-zero visibility in parts of the country

Visibility is expected to deteriorate starting from 9.30pm tonight

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Dense fog at Emirates road in Dubai
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning regarding potential fog formation and significantly reduced horizontal visibility across several western regions of the UAE.

According to the NCM statement released on Tuesday, visibility is expected to deteriorate, and may drop to zero at times, starting from 9.30am tonight until 10am Wednesday, February 18.

The centre has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads. Drivers are advised to follow all traffic safety guidelines, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and strictly adhere to modified speed limits, particularly in areas experiencing thick fog.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

