Rain expected in western regions as temperatures dip across the UAE

Dubai: The UAE is forecast to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday, especially in western regions, with a chance of rainfall accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures, the National Center of Meteorology said in its daily update.
Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, shifting between southeasterly and northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
In the Arabian Gulf, high tide will occur at 3:08 p.m. and again at 6:25 a.m. Thursday, while low tide is expected at 8:52 a.m. and 11:03 p.m.
In the Sea of Oman, high tide is forecast at 12:18 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., with low tide at 7:37 a.m. and 7:05 p.m.
Forecast temperatures and humidity levels for Wednesday are as follows:
Abu Dhabi: High 30°C, Low 18°C, Humidity 85%–35%
Dubai: High 29°C, Low 15°C, Humidity 80%–30%
Sharjah: High 29°C, Low 14°C, Humidity 75%–25%
Ajman: High 29°C, Low 13°C, Humidity 75%–25%
