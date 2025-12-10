Rising humidity, shifting winds and a developing low-pressure system to shape conditions
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), humidity is set to increase overnight, particularly along western coastal areas, raising the likelihood of mist or light fog early on Thursday. Winds will remain light to moderate from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at times. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will stay slight.
The weather will turn partly cloudy to cloudy on tomorrow, with a chance of light rain over western and coastal areas if cloud cover thickens. Early morning humidity may again cause fog or light fog inland and along the coast, with winds shifting between the south-east and north-east and seas remaining slight.
From Friday, December 12, through December 19, the UAE will be influenced by unstable weather conditions. The NCM reports that a surface low-pressure system, paired with an upper-air trough that will deepen at times, is expected to bring varying cloud formations and intermittent periods of scattered rain.
Winds will shift between south-easterly, north-easterly and north-westerly, staying light to moderate but freshening with cloud activity and potentially stirring up dust in some areas. Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will range from slight to moderate and may become rough at times with cloud activity, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight to moderate.
