Temperature to dip as humidity and clouds dominate UAE skies this week
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expects humid conditions across the UAE beginning Sunday and continuing through November 27, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some inland areas during the morning hours.
Western regions and offshore islands are also forecast to see increasing cloud cover, raising the likelihood of rainfall over the next five days.
On Sunday, conditions will be humid at dawn with a chance of fog or light fog inland, transitioning to partly cloudy and at times cloudy skies in the west.
Light rain is possible, particularly over the islands and parts of the western coastline.
Winds will range from southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate and occasionally active, at 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be occasionally rough in the morning in the Gulf before settling to moderate and then slight, while remaining slight in the Sea of Oman.
Humidity is expected again Monday morning with a chance of fog or light fog inland. The weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times in western areas with continued chances of rainfall.
Winds will follow a similar pattern, blowing from the southeast to northeast at 10-25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. Both the Gulf and the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
Tuesday will bring another humid morning with the possibility of light fog inland. Skies will stay partly cloudy to cloudy at times in the west with continued rain chances and a slight drop in temperatures. Winds will remain southeasterly to northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and seas will be slight in both bodies of water.
Humid conditions will persist into Wednesday morning inland, while the weather turns partly cloudy to cloudy at times in western areas. Winds will shift from southeast to northwest while remaining light to moderate and intermittently active, at 10–25 km/h and up to 35 km/h. The sea will stay slight in the Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
On Thursday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over some coastal and northern areas, with southeasterly winds later shifting to northwesterly, again light to moderate and occasionally active at 10–25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.
