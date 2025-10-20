6 best camping tents for UAE winter adventures, 2025

Perfect for winter camping adventures in the UAE, the CAMEL CROWN Dome Tent combines lightweight portability with robust protection. Available for 2 to 5 campers, it’s spacious enough for friends or family trips to Hatta or Al Qudra, yet compact enough to carry with ease. Fully waterproof and wind-resistant, it shields you from desert chills and occasional rain, while mesh windows ensure proper ventilation. Quick to pitch and easy to pack away, this tent is ideal for backpackers and casual campers alike. You can enjoy cosy, stress-free outdoor nights under the stars, without compromising on comfort or convenience.