Light up your life, literally. These 7-foot, 20-LED string lights are the fairy godmother of décor, turning any space into a glowing wonderland. So, you can deck up your room, spruce up your bedroom and balcony, or just add some fun to your Diwali celebrations. These battery-operated staples will keep you going. Crafted with a flexible silver wire, they’re notably bendable. Wrap them around mason jars, drape them over plants, or let them twinkle in a glass—your imagination is the limit. Moreover, with a 72+ hour battery life, they’ll keep shining long after the party ends.