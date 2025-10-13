GOLD/FOREX
7 ways your Diwali snacks are sabotaging you and how to win back balance

Pair festive treats with protein-rich foods like paneer, yogurt, or nuts

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Don't go completely overboard on the sweets and fried snacks can lead to much sluggishness and bloating.
Diwali without sweets and fried snacks? Yes, we already see the raised eyebrows and panic.

But hear us out. While the festival is undoubtedly the perfect excuse to indulge, overdoing deep-fried treats, piling on sugary sweets, and skipping regular meals is practically a recipe for a post-festival slump.

We spoke to two Dubai-based dietitians to decode how to enjoy Diwali without spiraling into sugar overload.

So, here are seven mistakes that you really don't want to make.

1) Skipping regular meals to 'save calories'

Big mistake. Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, says, A common mistake is skipping regular meals with the idea of ‘saving calories’ for festive treats, which often leads to overeating later in the day.” Instead, eat balanced meals with protein and vegetables, then enjoy your mithai guilt-free.

2) Overloading on deep-fried snacks

Yes, those crispy samosas and chaklis are tempting—but moderation is key. Ms Jaseera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietitian, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai (AJMC), explains, “Eating large portions late at night, reducing water intake, and consuming excessive sugar and refined carbohydrates will affect digestion and energy balance."

3) Ignoring hydration

It’s easy to forget water between rounds of sweets and chai. Altowairqi warns that neglecting hydration can contribute to bloating and sluggishness. Tip: alternate your jalebi bites with sips of water (or even lassi!) to stay refreshed.

4) Forgetting about fibre

Diwali treats are usually sugar bombs, not fibre-rich. Altowairqi recommends pairing sweets with some vegetables or whole grains: “Consuming very little fibre or vegetables can contribute to digestive discomfort and a general feeling of sluggishness.” Consider roasted chana or makhana as crunchy, fibre-packed munchies.

5) Ignoring portion control

Even the healthiest options can backfire if eaten in giant heaps. Maniparambil emphasises, “Portion control is especially crucial during festive eating. Enjoy small servings of your favourite treats mindfully—balance is the key to a guilt-free Diwali."

6) Choosing overly processed sweets

Store-bought mithai might be convenient, but it’s often packed with refined sugar and preservatives. Both experts suggest swapping for homemade versions: “Opt for sweets made with natural sweeteners like dates, jaggery, or figs, and include nuts or whole grains to slow sugar absorption,” says Altowairqi.

7) Forgetting special considerations for health conditions

Diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol? Extra caution is a must. Maniparambil notes, “People with diabetes, hypertension, or high cholesterol should be especially careful with sugary and salty foods… and keep portion sizes moderate.” Pair festive treats with protein-rich foods like paneer, yogurt, or nuts to balance out sugar spikes.

