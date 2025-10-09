7 best makeup buys to glow through Diwali 2025 in UAE

Diwali is the season to sparkle, shine, and celebrate in style, and your makeup should be just as festive. From bold eyes to glowing cheeks and flawless lips, the right products can take your look from simple to show-stopping. In the UAE, where Diwali celebrations are vibrant and full of energy, having a curated selection of makeup essentials makes all the difference. These seven best makeup buys are handpicked to help you achieve radiant, long-lasting looks that hold up through pujas, parties, and selfies. Get ready to glow bright and make a statement this festival season.