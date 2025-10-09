7 best makeup buys to glow through Diwali 2025 in UAE

These picks will keep you radiant through parties, selfies and diyas
Diwali is the season to sparkle, shine, and celebrate in style, and your makeup should be just as festive. From bold eyes to glowing cheeks and flawless lips, the right products can take your look from simple to show-stopping. In the UAE, where Diwali celebrations are vibrant and full of energy, having a curated selection of makeup essentials makes all the difference. These seven best makeup buys are handpicked to help you achieve radiant, long-lasting looks that hold up through pujas, parties, and selfies. Get ready to glow bright and make a statement this festival season.
This palette is your ticket to a Diwali eye look that's nothing short of dazzling. Packed with 35 ultra-pigmented, shimmery shades, it offers a spectrum from warm bronzes to fiery reds, ensuring your eyes steal the spotlight. The buttery texture glides on, delivering a long-lasting, smudge-proof finish that can withstand the festivities. So, if you're aiming for a sultry smoky eye or a radiant golden glow, this palette has got you covered.
How about a festival glow that actually lasts?This powder foundation delivers smooth, natural coverage that feels weightless, so you can enjoy Diwali sweets without worrying about smudges. Its 24-hour formula keeps your skin looking fresh from morning pujas to late-night celebrations. Blendable, buildable, and fail-proof, it’s perfect for achieving that lit-from-within Diwali radiance. Pair with shimmery eyes and bold lips, and you’ve got a look that’s festival-ready, flawless, and effortlessly glamorous—without ever looking cakey or overdone.
Add the perfect pop of coluor to your Diwali glow with NARS Blush in Amour. This soft, romantic pink instantly brightens your cheeks, giving you that flushed, festival-ready look. Its silky texture blends seamlessly, letting you build the intensity from a subtle glow to a bold statement, depending on your mood. Long-lasting and pigmented, it keeps your cheeks lively from morning pujas to evening celebrations without fading or patchiness.
Step up your Diwali glam with MAC’s Velvet Teddy, the everyday-meets-festival lip shade. This silky matte lipstick gives your lips a soft, velvety finish that’s both sophisticated and sultry. The warm tone complements every festive look—from glittery eyes to bold bronzed cheeks—without stealing the spotlight. Long-wearing and comfortable, it keeps your pout perfect through sweets, selfies, and celebrations alike.
This formula locks in makeup without drying out your skin, thanks to its oil-free, microfine mist. It’s perfect for all skin types and ensures your foundation, blush, and eye looks stay put through dancing, feasting, and selfie marathons. Lightweight and non-sticky, it keeps your makeup looking fresh and vibrant, no touch-ups needed. For a festival where every glow counts, this is your secret weapon to long-lasting, picture-perfect Diwali makeup.
Perfect for first-time festival glam, the Hot Sugar Makeup Kit is a complete starter set for teenage girls ready to shine this Diwali. It comes loaded with eyeshadows, blush, lip gloss, lip balm, pencils, brushes, and even a mirror—everything you need to experiment with playful, festive looks. The shades are fun, wearable, and easy to blend, letting teens create everything from subtle day-time sparkle to bold evening glam. Lightweight and safe for young skin, this kit encourages creativity while keeping makeup simple and enjoyable. Diwali prep has never been this fun and fuss-free.
Level up your Diwali eye game with Inglot’s Beauty Box Bundle. Featuring Duraline and two highly pigmented AMC Gel Eyeliners in shades 77 and 90, this trio is your secret weapon for precise, long-lasting eyes that won’t budge through sweets, celebrations, or fireworks. Duraline transforms your powders into creamy liners or intensifies pigments, giving you full creative control. Whether you’re going for a dramatic wing, a smoky smolder, or a bold festive flick, these gels deliver smudge-proof, vibrant color with effortless glide.
Also In This Package
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox