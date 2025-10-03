From treadmills and power towers to dumbbells there’s something for every workout
Looking to crush your fitness goals without leaving home? Building a home gym in 2025 has never been easier—or more fun. From sleek treadmills and versatile power towers to adjustable dumbbells and full-body weight stations, there’s something for every workout style and space. Whether you’re a cardio lover, strength-training enthusiast, or just want a convenient spot to stay active, these seven best buys will turn any corner of your home into a fitness haven. Curated for durability, versatility, and style, this UAE-ready lineup ensures your workouts stay effective, efficient, and, most importantly, fun.
Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery and get your products delivered in time.
The Marcy Unisex Adult Classic Smith Machine and Weight Bench Combo is a solid combination. Built tough with a sturdy steel frame, it’s ready for everything from squats and presses to rows and curls. The Smith machine comes with a 300 lb barbell capacity and adjustable safety catches, so you can lift with confidence. Add in the multi-position bench and versatile cable pulley system, and you’ve got a full-body workout playground right at home. Perfect for anyone looking to build strength, tone muscles, or crush fitness goals without stepping foot in a crowded gym.
The SKY LAND Pro Power Tower & Adjustable Sit-Up Bench Bundle strong home gym setup that brings serious versatility to your workouts. Crafted from heavy-duty steel, this multi-function station handles dips, pull-ups, push-ups, and more with rock-solid stability. The adjustable sit-up bench adds the perfect twist, letting you customise angles for crunches, ab exercises, and full-body strength training. Compact yet feature-packed, it’s ideal for building muscle, toning up, and challenging yourself—all from the comfort of home. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned fitness fan, this bundle makes hitting your goals easier and way more fun.
The Kettler Fitmaster Station de Musculation is your all-in-one home gym companion. Compact but sturdy, it lets you tackle a full-body workout from the comfort of home—think chest presses, lat pulldowns, leg extensions, and more. Its adjustable stations make it easy to switch up exercises, while the steel frame keeps everything solid and safe. Perfect for small spaces, it’s beginner-friendly yet versatile enough for seasoned fitness fans looking to stay strong and toned. With the Fitmaster, building muscles, staying fit, and enjoying your workouts at home has never been this simple or fun.
The Gluckluz Adjustable Weight Bench is a home gym essential that packs a serious punch in a compact, foldable design. With a 150 kg weight capacity and multiple incline, decline, and flat positions, it’s perfect for everything from bench presses and sit-ups to full-body strength training. Bonus: The included elastic ropes add extra resistance options for a complete workout. Durable, space-saving, and easy to store, this bench makes home workouts efficient, fun, and effective—whether you’re building muscle, toning up, or crushing your fitness goals.
The NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is a high-performance home cardio companion built to keep you moving, motivated, and on track with your fitness goals. Featuring a powerful motor, adjustable incline, and a spacious running deck, it handles everything from brisk walks to intense runs with ease. Integrated workout programs and smart tech options help you stay engaged, track progress, and push your limits—all from the comfort of home. Durable, reliable, and packed with features, this treadmill makes staying active convenient, fun, and effective no matter your fitness level.
The PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike is a sleek, feature-packed home cycling solution that brings the spin studio to your living room. Equipped with a 7 kg flywheel, adjustable resistance via knob braking, and a sturdy frame supporting up to 130 kg, it’s perfect for intense cardio sessions. The bike features an LCD display to track speed, time, distance, and calories, along with a heart rate sensor, adjustable seat and foot straps, and an iPad holder for streaming workouts or entertainment. Compact, durable, and fun to ride, it’s ideal for anyone looking to boost fitness and burn calories at home.
The Keppi Adjustable Dumbbells Set (25 lb) is a compact and versatile home strength training solution. With easy, fast weight adjustment and sturdy anti-slip metal handles, these dumbbells let you switch exercises in seconds—perfect for full-body workouts. Ideal for presses, curls, rows, and squats, they combine convenience and durability, making them a must-have for anyone looking to build strength, tone muscles, or add variety to home workouts. Space-saving and user-friendly, the Keppi set makes getting stronger at home simple, efficient, and surprisingly fun.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox