7 best fitness essentials for UAE travellers who don’t skip workouts, 2025

Row, row your way gently to fitness. This Water Rowing Machine offers a fun rowing experience, simulating the dynamic resistance of rowing on water with its water-filled tank. So, be it training for endurance, strength or a full-body cardio, the natural, fluid resistance provides a low-impact, effective way to build muscle and burn calories, making it suitable for all fitness levels. Reviewers have also praised its durability, and the space-saving design is perfect for home use, easily fitting into any room and offering a quiet, smooth glide with each stroke. The ergonomic seat and adjustable footrests ensure comfort, while the sturdy frame supports smooth, consistent motion, even during intense workouts. However, it's not without its drawbacks. The Joroto Rowing Machine can be quite bulky, requiring more space than traditional machines, which might not suit smaller living areas. Additionally, while the water resistance provides a smooth experience, it can be difficult to adjust resistance levels precisely, making it less ideal for those looking for more control. Finally, maintaining the water tank and ensuring proper water levels can be a bit of a hassle for some users. Still, if you're looking for a quiet, full-body workout that feels like rowing on water, the machine is an excellent addition to any home gym.