7 best fitness essentials for UAE travellers who don’t skip workouts, 2025

Early flights, long layovers, unfamiliar hotel rooms—none of it has to derail your workout routine. For UAE travellers who refuse to hit pause on fitness, the right gear can turn any corner of the world into a makeshift gym. Think compact, lightweight, and smart enough to fit into a carry-on without eating up precious space. So squeeze in strength training between meetings, stretching out jet lag after a red-eye, or staying consistent on a long holiday, these fitness essentials are built to travel as hard as you do. Here are seven must-have fitness picks for UAE travellers in 2025 who don’t skip workouts—even on the move.
1) Best for Full Body Workout: TRX ALL-IN-ONE Suspension Training: Bodyweight Resistance System
If your idea of travel fitness doesn’t include dodgy hotel gyms or bulky gear, the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer makes a strong case for itself. Weighing under two pounds and packing down into a compact mesh bag, it’s built for life on the move. The door and suspension anchors let you set it up almost anywhere—hotel rooms, parks, even a quiet stretch of beach. Using just your body weight and gravity, the TRX system unlocks hundreds of full-body strength, balance and core exercises, adaptable for beginners and seasoned athletes alike. Bonus: guided digital workouts mean you’re never guessing what to do next.
If 2026 is the year you finally stay consistent, the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS is designed to keep you accountable long after the New Year’s motivation fades. Dubai-based fitness enthusiast Ritika Sahini credits it for helping her stay on course: “I had to seriously focus on losing weight and fixing my lifestyle, and tracking everything with this device made all the difference.”
What sets it apart is its robust health toolkit—heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and the ECG app help you stay closely in tune with your body. Whether you’re lifting weights, running outdoors, or flowing through yoga, the Series 10 delivers precise activity tracking and real-time insights to fine-tune your workouts. Built-in GPS keeps your outdoor sessions on track, while improved battery life powers you through the day. Add seamless iPhone integration, and you can manage calls, messages, and music mid-workout. The only caveat? Its premium price makes it better suited to serious fitness goals than budget tracking.
3) Best Dumbbells: PROIRON Neoprene Dumbbells Weights
Looking for a challenge with a pop of color? The PROIRON Neoprene Dumbbells might just become your new best friends. Crafted with both comfort and performance in mind, these dumbbells feature a smooth, non-slip surface that ensures a firm grip, even during the most intense workouts. Their compact, ergonomic design fits perfectly in your hands, providing a secure hold for everything from strength training to toning exercises. The neoprene coating also promises to preventrust, making them durable enough for both indoor and outdoor use. Ready to tone your arms and shoulders in style? The PROIRON Neoprene Dumbbells are here to elevate your fitness game.
4) Best for Muscle Relief: Triggerpoint Performance Therapy Grid Foam Roller
You can bid goodbye to sore muscles and hello to recovery with the Triggerpoint Performance Therapy Grid Foam Roller—which promises muscle relief and flexibility. This high-density foam roller is designed to help you target tight spots, release muscle knots, and improve overall mobility. Featuring the unique Grid Pattern, the roller mimics the hands-on techniques of a massage therapist, providing varying levels of pressure to different muscle groups, making it perfect for self-myofascial release (SMR). So regardless of whether you're recovering from an intense workout or just want to improve flexibility, the TRIGGERPOINT Grid Foam Roller allows you to roll away tension and soreness, promoting better blood flow and reducing muscle stiffness. The compact, lightweight design makes it easy to use at home, the gym, or even on the go. Plus, the durable construction ensures long-lasting use, with a sturdy exterior that can withstand even the most rigorous routines. Whether you're targeting your back, legs, arms, or shoulders, this foam roller helps you achieve quicker recovery, reduced muscle tightness, and enhanced flexibility.
For travellers short on space but serious about cardio, the RENPHO Smart Skipping Rope is a surprisingly powerful workout companion. Designed without a traditional rope, it lets you skip freely in tight hotel rooms while still delivering a high-intensity burn. The built-in counter tracks jumps, time, and calories, syncing seamlessly with the RENPHO app for detailed workout analysis and progress tracking. Adjustable and lightweight, it works just as well for beginners as it does for CrossFit regulars looking to squeeze in a fast session between meetings or sightseeing. Simple to pack, easy to use, and quietly effective, this smart skipping rope proves that you don’t need bulky equipment—or a full gym—to get your heart rate up on the road.
Row, row your way gently to fitness. This Water Rowing Machine offers a fun rowing experience, simulating the dynamic resistance of rowing on water with its water-filled tank. So, be it training for endurance, strength or a full-body cardio, the natural, fluid resistance provides a low-impact, effective way to build muscle and burn calories, making it suitable for all fitness levels. Reviewers have also praised its durability, and the space-saving design is perfect for home use, easily fitting into any room and offering a quiet, smooth glide with each stroke. The ergonomic seat and adjustable footrests ensure comfort, while the sturdy frame supports smooth, consistent motion, even during intense workouts. However, it's not without its drawbacks. However, it's not without its drawbacks. The Joroto Rowing Machine can be quite bulky, requiring more space than traditional machines, which might not suit smaller living areas. Additionally, while the water resistance provides a smooth experience, it can be difficult to adjust resistance levels precisely, making it less ideal for those looking for more control. Finally, maintaining the water tank and ensuring proper water levels can be a bit of a hassle for some users. Still, if you're looking for a quiet, full-body workout that feels like rowing on water, the machine is an excellent addition to any home gym.
7) PASYOU Exercise Bike
Prefer to stay home for your workouts? Well, we have just the solution for you. Whether you're aiming to burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, or simply enjoy a low-impact workout, the Pasyou Exercise Bike could get you to achieve your fitness goals. Equipped with an adjustable resistance knob, it allows you to easily customise the intensity of your workout, making it ideal for beginners and seasoned cyclists alike. The wide, cushioned seat and fully adjustable handlebars ensure comfort, even during longer sessions, while the sturdy frame provides stability and durability, supporting your workouts without wobbling. The built-in monitor tracks essential metrics like time, distance, speed, and calories burned, so you can track your progress and stay motivated.
