India’s cleanest city, toxic taps: 7 dead as over 200 hospitalised in Indore water crisis

Probe finds toilet built over pipeline without safety tank; officials suspended
Dubai: A lethal mix of sewage and drinking water triggered a public health disaster in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore — India’s cleanest city — killing at least seven people and hospitalising over 200, as investigations revealed shocking lapses in civic infrastructure and official coordination.
According to findings reported by The Indian Express, the contamination originated from a toilet constructed directly above a main drinking water pipeline near a police outpost, without a mandatory safety tank — a violation that allowed sewage to seep into the potable water network after a leak developed in the line.
The tragedy has exposed a cascade of administrative failures. While Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has acknowledged seven deaths, the health department has officially confirmed three so far. At least 212 patients remain hospitalised, including 30 in intensive care, even as authorities race to contain the outbreak.
Family loses 6-month-old son born after 10 years
A six-month-old boy, born after a decade-long wait, is among the youngest victims of Indore’s contaminated drinking water crisis.
The infant fell ill with diarrhoea on December 26 and was taken to a local doctor, his family said. After medication, his condition appeared to stabilise. But days later, he developed a sudden high fever and began vomiting. He died at home on December 29.
“This child was born after 10 years,” said his father, Sunil Sahu. “We have a daughter, and he came to us after such a long wait. We never imagined the water we give our children every day could kill him.”
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited hospitals treating affected residents and announced Rs200,000 in compensation for families of the deceased, along with free treatment for all those who fell ill. He said strict action had been initiated against officials found negligent and assured a thorough investigation to prevent similar incidents.
Confirming the lapses, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Commissioner Dilip Kumar told The Indian Express: “We have found that in case of the construction of the toilet, no safety tank was constructed beneath it. We are also probing the other lapses.”
He added that intersecting chambers along the distribution line were identified and are now being diverted, while water test reports were awaited to determine the full extent of contamination.
Meanwhile, political blame has surfaced at the highest levels. Speaking after visiting hospitals late Wednesday night, Madhya Pradesh Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said poor coordination between the Mayor and senior IMC officials worsened the crisis, according to IANS.
“There was a lack of coordination between the Mayor and municipal officials, and action will be taken in this regard,” Vijayvargiya said.
Indore has topped the Swachh Survekshan rankings multiple times, earning the tag of India’s cleanest city.
The city is celebrated for door-to-door waste collection, strict segregation, and anti-littering drives.
The water tragedy has exposed serious gaps beneath the surface, especially in sewerage safety, pipeline oversight, and official coordination.
The incident raises troubling questions about whether visible cleanliness has overshadowed basic drinking water safety.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the situation in Bhagirathpura — the epicentre of the outbreak — as an “emergency-like situation”, assuring strict action against those responsible, IANS reported.
For residents, the horror unfolded quietly. Families reported bitter, metallic-tasting water for days, assuming excess chlorine was the cause. Many boiled the water — unaware that it had already turned deadly.
“My sister suddenly started vomiting and had diarrhoea. She died on the way to the hospital,” said Jitendra Prajapat, who lost his 50-year-old sister Seema.
Others echoed similar grief, including Bihari Kori, whose 29-year-old wife Uma died. “My children have lost their mother because someone failed to do their job,” he said.
Authorities have launched door-to-door screenings, surveying over 40,000 residents so far. 2,456 people were found suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and treated at home, while ANM and ASHA workers distributed oral rehydration solution as a precaution, officials said.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore Bench has sought a status report on the incident, directing authorities to submit details by January 2.
