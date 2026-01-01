India’s cleanest city, toxic taps: 7 dead as over 200 hospitalised in Indore water crisis

Family loses 6-month-old son born after 10 years

A six-month-old boy, born after a decade-long wait, is among the youngest victims of Indore’s contaminated drinking water crisis.

The infant fell ill with diarrhoea on December 26 and was taken to a local doctor, his family said. After medication, his condition appeared to stabilise. But days later, he developed a sudden high fever and began vomiting. He died at home on December 29.

“This child was born after 10 years,” said his father, Sunil Sahu. “We have a daughter, and he came to us after such a long wait. We never imagined the water we give our children every day could kill him.”