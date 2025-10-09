Toxic cough syrup case: Tamil Nadu pharma owner arrested after 22 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the nationwide investigation into one of India’s most alarming recent drug contamination tragedies. The syrup, manufactured at Sresan’s unit in Sunguvar Chatram, Kanchipuram district, was found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) — a highly toxic industrial solvent used in paints and inks. Consumption of DEG can cause acute kidney failure, which doctors confirmed as the cause of death in several cases.

Most of the deceased were children from Chhindwara, Betul, and Pandhurna districts of Madhya Pradesh. They had been prescribed the syrup for routine cough and cold symptoms and fell critically ill within days of use. Despite intensive treatment, many suffered irreversible renal damage. Several other children remain hospitalised in Nagpur, five of them in critical condition.

Following the discovery, the Madhya Pradesh government imposed an immediate ban on Coldrif and ordered the seizure of all stocks. The Union Health Ministry has also instructed other states to halt sales and recall the product. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Drug Control Department has launched statewide raids to locate and confiscate over 2,000 bottles suspected to still be in circulation.

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended two drug inspectors, a deputy director of the Food and Drug Administration, and transferred the state’s drug controller. The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Chhindwara has also been removed, while a government paediatrician, Dr Praveen Soni, was arrested for alleged negligence — a move that prompted protests from the Indian Medical Association.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.