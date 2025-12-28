Police suspect explosives may have been carried for mining or fishing
A 20-year-old man died in a powerful explosion while riding his motorcycle near Ramnagar village on the Ichhawar-Ashta road, around 55 km from Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday morning.
The victim, identified as Sukhram Barela, from Jamli village, was travelling from Ichhawar towards Ramnagar when the incident occurred at approximately 10:45am. The blast, believed to have been caused by explosives being carried on the bike, severely injured his lower body and destroyed the motorcycle completely.
Speaking to the media, Pankaj Wadekar, officer in charge of Ichhawar police station, said Sukhram’s body was thrown a considerable distance by the force of the explosion. “No suspicious objects were found at the scene,” he added, noting that the area was immediately secured.
Prima facie, police suspect Sukhram may have been carrying the explosives for rural activities such as well-digging, small-scale mining or fishing — practices sometimes done illegally in the area. “We are conducting a thorough investigation with forensic experts to determine the exact nature of the material,” Wadekar said.
A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the site to collect evidence, while a special investigation team has been formed under the Sehore Superintendent of Police. Authorities are coordinating with anti-terror units to rule out foul play and are examining all possible angles.
No other casualties were reported, as the explosion occurred in a relatively isolated area. A death intimation and inquest report have been prepared, and further legal action will depend on the forensic findings.
— With inputs from IANS
