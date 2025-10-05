Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu halt sale of Coldrif syrup linked to child deaths
At least three Indian states have banned a cough syrup after several children allegedly died after consuming the product, authorities said. The deaths, reported in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, involved children under five who were prescribed the syrup.
Laboratory tests confirmed that Coldrif cough syrup contained diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial solvent that can be fatal even in small amounts, according to India’s health ministry.
The syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharma in Tamil Nadu, has been banned in Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the ban and added that the sale of other products from the company is also prohibited.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the state acted “out of an abundance of caution,” even though the contaminated batch had not reached Kerala. All distributors and medical stores have been ordered to stop sales immediately, and samples have been sent for laboratory testing.
A doctor in Chhindwara district, Dr Praveen Soni, was arrested after 10 children linked to Coldrif syrup died. Most had been treated at his private clinic. The children initially improved but later developed severe complications, including kidney failure.
The Madhya Pradesh government filed a case against Sresan Pharma. Tests revealed dangerously high levels of diethylene glycol (48.6%), and the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control declared the sample “Not of Standard Quality.” The state also temporarily banned another syrup, Nextro-DS, pending test results.
Severely affected children were transferred to Nagpur, Maharashtra, where three died, while six died in Chhindwara. Kidney biopsies confirmed diethylene glycol poisoning. Authorities are investigating how the syrup reached the market and why it was prescribed, examining the role of Sresan Pharma and its distribution chain.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava will hold a video conference with state health officials to discuss the safe use of cough syrups and ensure drug quality. States including Kerala and Telangana have issued alerts banning the syrup. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will take strict action against Sresan Pharma and coordinate with the Tamil Nadu FDA.
The Kerala ban follows similar actions in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. The crisis began in September when children in Chhindwara developed acute kidney failure linked to contaminated cough syrup. Initial reports suggested the children consumed Coldrif or similar formulations containing dextromethorphan.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath claimed the deaths were caused by “brake oil solvent,” believed to be diethylene glycol (DEG) or ethylene glycol (EG), both toxic compounds that can cause acute kidney injury.
Kerala has suspended the sale and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup following reports from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linking the medicine to at least 11 child deaths in the past month. Health Minister Veena George said the precautionary ban applies even though the contaminated batch reportedly did not reach Kerala.
All distributors and medical stores have been ordered to stop sales and remove existing stocks. Samples of Coldrif and other syrups have been sent for testing, and inspections are underway to track any additional shipments. The move follows national guidelines prohibiting cough syrups for children under two.
Sresan Pharma’s facility in Sunguvarchathram, Kanchipuram, has been sealed by the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA). “Test samples have been found adulterated. We have sought an explanation from the manufacturer and halted production until further orders,” an FSDA official told PTI.
The Tamil Nadu government banned Coldrif statewide from October 1 and ordered pharmacies and distributors to remove existing stocks. The syrup had been supplied to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry. Samples are being tested to confirm levels of diethylene glycol. Production will remain suspended until verified results are received.
Following the incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered strict action against banned cough syrups. The state FDA launched raids across medical stores, wholesalers, and hospital pharmacies to ensure compliance and protect children’s health.
