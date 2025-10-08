This is the second alert i n less than a week, following an earlier order to halt the sale of Coldrif syrup, which has now been linked to at least 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

DCA Director-General Shahnawaz Qasim said all regional drug inspectors had been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze any existing stock and prevent its sale. “Enforcement measures are underway and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further public health risk,” Qasim said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that the state will cover all medical costs for affected children being treated in Nagpur and ordered strict action against those responsible. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised doctors not to prescribe any cough syrup to children under four years old.

Jully claimed four deaths were reported in Rajasthan, while Singhar said negligence in tribal regions like Parasia had allowed unsafe syrups to reach hospitals. Both accused the state governments of ignoring the Centre’s October 3 advisory warning against pediatric use of cough syrups.

