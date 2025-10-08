GOLD/FOREX
Telangana issues public alert for two more cough syrups as toll rises to 20

Tainted syrups trigger nationwide alarm as Telangana expands public alert

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
The Drugs Department sealing the Coldrif cough syrup containers during a raid on an Ayush firm, in Chhindwara.
ANI

Dubai: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday issued a ‘stop-use’ public alert for two more cough syrups — Relife and Respifresh TR — after laboratory tests found them adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

This is the second alert in less than a week, following an earlier order to halt the sale of Coldrif syrup, which has now been linked to at least 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

The fatalities include 17 children in Chhindwara district, two in Betul, and one in Pandhurna, officials confirmed.

Telangana’s DCA said both newly flagged syrups were manufactured in Gujarat — Relife by Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Batch No. LSL25160; expiry 12/2026) and Respifresh TR by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (Batch No. R01GL2523; expiry 12/2026).

  • Cough syrups under alert

  • Coldrif Syrup – Manufactured by Digital Vision Pharma, Himachal Pradesh

  • Status: Linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

  • Batch details: Not available

  • Relife Syrup – Manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat

  • Batch No.: LSL25160

  • Expiry: 12/2026

  • Status: Stop-use notice issued

  • Respifresh TR – Manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat

  • Batch No.: R01GL2523

  • Expiry: 12/2026

  • Status: Stop-use notice issued

  • About Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

  • Nature: Industrial solvent and antifreeze agent not meant for human consumption.

  • Toxicity: Highly poisonous; even small amounts can cause severe poisoning.

  • Health risks:

  • Kidney failure and acute renal damage

  • Neurological effects including seizures and coma

  • Liver damage and metabolic acidosis

  • High fatality risk in children due to smaller body weight

  • Known incidents: DEG contamination has been linked to multiple child deaths in India, The Gambia, and Uzbekistan in recent years.

  • Cause: Usually results from poor manufacturing practices or use of substandard raw materials in pharmaceutical syrups.

People were urged to immediately stop using these syrups and report possession to the DCA via the toll-free number 1800-599-6969.

DCA Director-General Shahnawaz Qasim said all regional drug inspectors had been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze any existing stock and prevent its sale. “Enforcement measures are underway and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further public health risk,” Qasim said.

20 children dead in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said 20 children have died after allegedly consuming Coldrif syrup, while five others are undergoing treatment in Nagpur.

Police teams from Chhindwara have been dispatched to Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of the Coldrif manufacturing company, he added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that the state will cover all medical costs for affected children being treated in Nagpur and ordered strict action against those responsible. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised doctors not to prescribe any cough syrup to children under four years old.

Doctors protest in Chhindwara

Meanwhile, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested in Chhindwara on Tuesday, demanding the release of Dr. Praveen Soni, a government paediatrician arrested in connection with the deaths.

IMA representatives argued that doctors cannot be held accountable for the contents of medicines cleared by regulatory agencies, saying, “Doctors don’t manufacture drugs. The problem lies in oversight, not prescriptions.”

The IMA warned of an indefinite statewide strike if Dr. Soni is not released soon. Authorities have advised the association to pursue the matter through proper legal channels.

Political row intensifies

The Congress launched a fierce attack on BJP-led governments in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of corruption in medicine procurement and of failing to prevent the tragedy.

Leaders of Opposition Tika Ram Jully (Rajasthan) and Umang Singhar (Madhya Pradesh) demanded a judicial inquiry and compensation for victims’ families, alleging “criminal negligence and collusion” with blacklisted pharmaceutical companies.

Jully claimed four deaths were reported in Rajasthan, while Singhar said negligence in tribal regions like Parasia had allowed unsafe syrups to reach hospitals. Both accused the state governments of ignoring the Centre’s October 3 advisory warning against pediatric use of cough syrups.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
