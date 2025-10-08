Tainted syrups trigger nationwide alarm as Telangana expands public alert
Dubai: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday issued a ‘stop-use’ public alert for two more cough syrups — Relife and Respifresh TR — after laboratory tests found them adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic chemical linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
This is the second alert in less than a week, following an earlier order to halt the sale of Coldrif syrup, which has now been linked to at least 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh.
The fatalities include 17 children in Chhindwara district, two in Betul, and one in Pandhurna, officials confirmed.
Telangana’s DCA said both newly flagged syrups were manufactured in Gujarat — Relife by Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (Batch No. LSL25160; expiry 12/2026) and Respifresh TR by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (Batch No. R01GL2523; expiry 12/2026).
Cough syrups under alert
Coldrif Syrup – Manufactured by Digital Vision Pharma, Himachal Pradesh
Status: Linked to 20 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Batch details: Not available
Relife Syrup – Manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat
Batch No.: LSL25160
Expiry: 12/2026
Status: Stop-use notice issued
Respifresh TR – Manufactured by Rednex Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat
Batch No.: R01GL2523
Expiry: 12/2026
Status: Stop-use notice issued
About Diethylene Glycol (DEG)
Nature: Industrial solvent and antifreeze agent not meant for human consumption.
Toxicity: Highly poisonous; even small amounts can cause severe poisoning.
Health risks:
Kidney failure and acute renal damage
Neurological effects including seizures and coma
Liver damage and metabolic acidosis
High fatality risk in children due to smaller body weight
Known incidents: DEG contamination has been linked to multiple child deaths in India, The Gambia, and Uzbekistan in recent years.
Cause: Usually results from poor manufacturing practices or use of substandard raw materials in pharmaceutical syrups.
People were urged to immediately stop using these syrups and report possession to the DCA via the toll-free number 1800-599-6969.
DCA Director-General Shahnawaz Qasim said all regional drug inspectors had been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze any existing stock and prevent its sale. “Enforcement measures are underway and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any further public health risk,” Qasim said.
Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said 20 children have died after allegedly consuming Coldrif syrup, while five others are undergoing treatment in Nagpur.
Police teams from Chhindwara have been dispatched to Chennai and Kanchipuram to arrest the owner of the Coldrif manufacturing company, he added.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed that the state will cover all medical costs for affected children being treated in Nagpur and ordered strict action against those responsible. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised doctors not to prescribe any cough syrup to children under four years old.
Meanwhile, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) protested in Chhindwara on Tuesday, demanding the release of Dr. Praveen Soni, a government paediatrician arrested in connection with the deaths.
IMA representatives argued that doctors cannot be held accountable for the contents of medicines cleared by regulatory agencies, saying, “Doctors don’t manufacture drugs. The problem lies in oversight, not prescriptions.”
The IMA warned of an indefinite statewide strike if Dr. Soni is not released soon. Authorities have advised the association to pursue the matter through proper legal channels.
The Congress launched a fierce attack on BJP-led governments in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, accusing them of corruption in medicine procurement and of failing to prevent the tragedy.
Leaders of Opposition Tika Ram Jully (Rajasthan) and Umang Singhar (Madhya Pradesh) demanded a judicial inquiry and compensation for victims’ families, alleging “criminal negligence and collusion” with blacklisted pharmaceutical companies.
Jully claimed four deaths were reported in Rajasthan, while Singhar said negligence in tribal regions like Parasia had allowed unsafe syrups to reach hospitals. Both accused the state governments of ignoring the Centre’s October 3 advisory warning against pediatric use of cough syrups.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox