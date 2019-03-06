The Ministry of Health and Prevention banned the cough syrup Sedofan from the UAE for not complying with product specifications. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has removed the popular cough syrup Sedofan from the UAE market for not complying with product specifications.

Sedofan syrup is used in the treatment of cough and upper respiratory ailments.

After a sample analysis of the product, authorities found that the proportion of the active ingredient Triprolidine hydrochloride was lower than the approved requirement.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the ministry of health requested all pharmacies and healthcare professionals to return unopened stock to suppliers.

The product was manufactured by the Ras Al Khaimah-based company Julphar Gulf Pharmaceuticals.

“Healthcare professionals are requested to report any adverse events or side effects associated with the use of the product,” according to the circular.

In the event of any side effects resulting from the use of any product or medical device, customers should contact the Ministry on the telephone numbers 04-2301448, fax 04-2301947 or email pv@moh.gov.ae.

The ministry also withdrew and suspended the sale of tablets used in the treatment for leukemia following the discovery of counterfeit products in the market.

Dr Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for Licencing and Public Health Policy at the ministry, issued Circular No. 3283 against the use of the ICLUSIG 45mg tablets.

According to the circular, the ministry clarified that the World Health Organisation had previously issued a warning against the spread of counterfeit medicines, and that the fake medicine contained paracetamol instead of the active ingredient Ponatinib Hydrochloride.