Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned residents against three types of supplements that caused a severe drop in consumers’ blood pressure.
In a circular, the health ministry stated that the supplements contained undeclared pharmaceutical substances, and pointed out that the three brands were withdrawn from the market.
According to the circular issued by Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, the Nasti for Men Capsules claimed to contain a blend of natural herbs and plants but instead, contained Thiosildenafil.
The substance Thiosildenafil poses a threat to those with heart diseases, diabetes or a high percentage of fat, especially harming those taking medicines that contained nitrates.
The second product withdrawn and banned from the UAE was Leopard Miracle Honey, a sexual supplement, which contained the Sildenafil ingredient.
The ministry also instructed the withdrawal of Festal, a digestive supplement, for containing the undeclared pharmaceutical substance Sildenafil.
The circular was distributed to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Federal Customs Authority and Dubai Municipality.