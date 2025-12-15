Denied treatment once, how Indian expat in UAE survived two complete artery blockages

43-year-old undergoes beating heart surgery at Dubai hospital to get second lease on life
Dubai: When Jijil Chira felt constant chest pain and struggled to breathe even during light activity, he knew something was seriously wrong. The 43-year-old Indian expat in the UAE went for tests that revealed a frightening reality: all three of his major heart arteries were severely blocked, and two were completely clogged along their entire lengths.
What made matters worse was that Jijil, a logistics manager, had been suffering from long-term uncontrolled diabetes, which had made his condition even more complex and dangerous.
Tests, including a treadmill and a coronary angiogram, showed that his Left Anterior Descending (LAD) and Right Coronary Artery (RCA) were 100 per cent blocked, severely compromising blood flow to his heart.
The severity of Jijil’s blockages meant that standard bypass surgery was not an option. The hospital he first went to refused treatment because the deposits in his arteries had become so hard and dense throughout their entire length that doctors considered his case too complex to treat.
Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO, 2022), an estimated 19.8 million people die annually from heart-related illnesses, nearly one out of every three deaths, with coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke accounting for 85 per cent of these deaths.
The Dubai resident then approached Aster Hospital in Al Qusais, where doctors reassessed the extent of his disease and determined that a complete coronary endarterectomy could be attempted. The procedure involves carefully removing hardened plaque from inside the arteries to restore blood flow. The technically demanding option is usually reserved for advanced cases where conventional bypass surgery is not feasible.
Plaque buildup, made up of fat, cholesterol and other substances, can gradually narrow or block arteries. In Jijil’s case, the deposits had hardened along the entire length of the affected vessels, making intervention particularly challenging.
During the operation, surgeons opened the Left Anterior Descending artery and removed plaque along its full length. The Right Coronary Artery, which was also completely blocked, was treated in a similar manner. In sections where the artery walls were damaged, additional repair was required before bypass grafts could be placed.
The surgery was performed on a beating heart, without the use of a heart-lung machine. It is an approach sometimes chosen for high-risk patients to reduce complications and aid recovery.
After the blocked arteries were cleared, surgeons restored blood flow to the heart using the patient’s own arteries and a vein.
Explaining the complexity of the case, Dr Sandeep Shrivastava said both major arteries were completely blocked along their entire length, leaving no suitable segment for a standard bypass. “This was a particularly challenging situation because the LAD and RCA were 100 per cent blocked from end to end. By carefully removing the hardened plaque and repairing sections of the artery where needed, we were able to create a pathway for blood flow in vessels that are often considered untreatable elsewhere.”
Dr Shipra Shrivastava said such procedures require meticulous planning and execution, especially when multiple arteries are involved. “Our focus is always on fully restoring blood flow and helping patients recover completely, so they can regain full heart function and enjoy a better quality of life.”
Jijil’s relatively young age made the severity of his disease particularly concerning. Patients with similar profiles are often denied intervention due to the extent of arterial damage, leaving limited treatment options.
Following the surgery, Jijil recovered steadily and was discharged within days. He has since returned to normal daily activities without chest pain or breathlessness.
“I was refused treatment elsewhere because my condition was considered too complex. Here, I was given hope and a chance to recover. I am deeply grateful to the doctors who treated me,” he said while expressing gratitude to the medical team.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox