American Hospital Dubai performs rare and complex paediatric surgery

American Hospital Dubai has successfully treated a very rare and complex paediatric case involving a two-and-a-half-year-old boy from Uganda, who was suffering from a congenital intestinal obstruction that had remained undiagnosed despite years of medical consultations in his home country.

The child presented with severe abdominal distension, persistent vomiting since birth, and impaired growth due to malabsorption. After more than 10 medical visits and multiple inconclusive tests, his condition remained unresolved until his parents sought care at American Hospital Dubai.

Within 24 hours of arrival, Dr Dalia Belsha, Consultant Paediatric Gastroenterologist, identified the underlying cause: a duodenal web with only a 3mm opening between the first and second parts of the duodenum. While duodenal webs are typically diagnosed in the neonatal period, it is extremely rare for such a condition to remain undetected until the age of two years, making this case particularly unusual and challenging.

Correcting such a condition required not only advanced diagnostic expertise but also exceptional surgical precision. The delicate procedure was performed by Dr Ahmad Alsweed, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, who undertook a highly demanding minimally invasive operation. Using keyhole surgery, Dr Alsweed meticulously excised the obstructive web and reconstructed the duodenum to restore normal passage.

The surgery was technically complex: the duodenum is a fragile structure located near vital organs and blood vessels, and the risk of complications was significant. Despite these challenges, Dr Alsweed’s expertise ensured a smooth procedure with an excellent outcome.

The boy is now recovering well, and his parents expressed profound gratitude for the life-saving intervention.

This case underscores the importance of advanced paediatric surgical expertise in managing rare congenital anomalies and highlights American Hospital Dubai’s position as a regional leader in complex paediatric care.

“This was not a routine operation. It was a technically demanding surgery on a very rare condition at this age,” said Dr Alsweed. “We are proud to provide children with access to world-class surgical care and to give families hope when they need it most.”