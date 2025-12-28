Outdoor Pilates sessions draw crowds amid scenic mountain views
Dubai: The Hatta Festival 2025 has combined fitness, wellbeing, and nature in a series of outdoor activities that drew enthusiastic participation from visitors.
As part of the #HattaWinter initiative, Brand Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai-based fitness studio GIGI, organised outdoor Pilates sessions designed to improve strength, flexibility, and balance. The sessions took place on December 14 at Al Khattem Dam and on December 26 at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, guided by certified trainers.
The activities offered festival-goers a chance to engage in wellness while surrounded by Hatta’s scenic mountains and serene natural landscapes. They also highlighted Hatta’s growing reputation as a winter destination in Dubai, providing a calming and motivating environment for community wellbeing.
Launched on December 5, the Hatta Festival 2025 continues to feature a variety of family-friendly activities, including workshops, competitions, and entertainment, aiming to create a holistic experience that blends culture, recreation, and community engagement.
