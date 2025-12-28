The activities offered festival-goers a chance to engage in wellness while surrounded by Hatta’s scenic mountains and serene natural landscapes. They also highlighted Hatta’s growing reputation as a winter destination in Dubai, providing a calming and motivating environment for community wellbeing.

As part of the #HattaWinter initiative, Brand Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai-based fitness studio GIGI, organised outdoor Pilates sessions designed to improve strength, flexibility, and balance. The sessions took place on December 14 at Al Khattem Dam and on December 26 at the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, guided by certified trainers.

