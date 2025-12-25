Special shuttle buses and parking arrangements aim to enhance visitor comfort
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced special transport arrangements to ease travel for visitors heading to the Hatta Festival 2025.
The authority said dedicated parking areas have been set up around the festival venue and near Wadi Hub. Shuttle buses will operate throughout the event, ferrying visitors from the parking zones to the festival site.
The transport services will be available for the full duration of the festival, from December 5 to December 28, 2025.
The RTA has advised visitors to plan their journeys in advance, follow road signs, and make use of public transport where possible. The measures aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and a comfortable experience for all attendees.
The Hatta Festival has emerged as one of Dubai’s key seasonal attractions, drawing thousands of visitors each year. The event offers a mix of outdoor activities, adventure sports, and cultural experiences set against Hatta’s natural landscape.
The festival also reflects Dubai’s focus on supporting the creative economy while positioning Hatta as a family-friendly destination that blends nature, adventure and local heritage.
