Two die in Oman after drinking contaminated Iranian bottled water

Authorities warn public to dispose of Uranus Star brand after fatal incident
Dubai: An Omani man and an expatriate woman died after consuming contaminated bottled water imported from Iran under the brand name Uranus Star in the Wilayat of Suwaiq, the Royal Oman Police said on Wednesday.
The expatriate woman died on Monday, while the Omani man passed away on Wednesday after being hospitalised along with his family. He had remained in critical condition for two days before his death.
In response, Omani authorities have banned the import of all types of bottled water from Iran. The government also ordered an immediate market withdrawal of the contaminated product and issued an urgent public warning, urging residents not to consume the water and to safely dispose of any bottles in their possession.
