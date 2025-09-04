GOLD/FOREX
One dead, three rescued after drowning off Oman’s coast

Police renew calls for beachgoers not to swim in undesignated areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Three of the victims are reported to be in stable condition, though one person could not be saved.
Dubai: One person died and three others were rescued after a drowning incident off Jebel Al Dara in Qurayyat, about 83 kilometres southeast of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.

According to the statement, Coast Guard patrol boats pulled two swimmers from the water, while local residents managed to rescue two others. Three of the victims are reported to be in stable condition, though one person could not be saved.

Police renewed calls for beachgoers to exercise caution, warning against swimming in areas not designated for recreation or in waters known for dangerous currents. Such incidents, authorities noted, remain a recurring risk along Oman’s coastline during the summer months.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
