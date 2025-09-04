One dead, three rescued after drowning off Oman’s coast

Police renew calls for beachgoers not to swim in undesignated areas
Dubai: One person died and three others were rescued after a drowning incident off Jebel Al Dara in Qurayyat, about 83 kilometres southeast of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police said on Thursday.
According to the statement, Coast Guard patrol boats pulled two swimmers from the water, while local residents managed to rescue two others. Three of the victims are reported to be in stable condition, though one person could not be saved.
Police renewed calls for beachgoers to exercise caution, warning against swimming in areas not designated for recreation or in waters known for dangerous currents. Such incidents, authorities noted, remain a recurring risk along Oman’s coastline during the summer months.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox