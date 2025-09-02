GOLD/FOREX
Oman Police arrest two for witchcraft fraud, cheating citizen of over OR8,000

Authorities warn public against falling prey to fake healers

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Royal Oman Police has urged residents to seek medical help exclusively from licensed health institutions and warned against being deceived by individuals exploiting vulnerable citizens for financial gain.
Dubai: Omani security authorities have arrested two African expatriates for practicing witchcraft and defrauding a citizen of more than 8,000 Omani rials, the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Investigations confirmed.

The arrests were carried out by the Royal Oman Police (ROP). The suspects claimed they could heal people through supernatural means, taking advantage of the victim’s trust. Legal proceedings against them are currently underway.

In a public advisory, the ROP urged residents to seek medical help exclusively from licensed health institutions and warned against being deceived by individuals exploiting vulnerable citizens for financial gain. Authorities stressed that relying on unverified practices can result not only in financial loss but also in serious health and safety risks.

The arrests underscore ongoing efforts by law enforcement to protect the public from fraudulent schemes and to safeguard trust in legitimate medical and wellness services.

Khitam Al Amir
