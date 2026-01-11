Woman faces legal action in Oman over viral currency video

Police say the Asian national allegedly insulted the Omani rial in a social media post
Muscat: An Asian national woman is facing legal action for allegedly insulting the Omani currency after posting a video on social media, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said.
The police said the General Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Research has confirmed that legal action is underway against the woman, who allegedly shared a video showing the misuse of Omani currency.
In a screen grab shared by the police on social media, the clip’s caption reads: “POV: How my family thinks I make money.”
Authorities are investigating the incident under laws protecting the Omani currency from public disparagement.
The case highlights the ROP’s commitment to monitoring social media activity and taking action against content deemed offensive or disrespectful to national symbols.
