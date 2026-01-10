Prison terms, permanent deportation, and phone confiscation follow December 25 unrest
Muscat: A court in Oman has convicted 59 foreign nationals on charges of rioting, vandalism, incitement, and spreading material harmful to public order, ordering prison sentences, permanent deportation, and confiscation of mobile phones, the Public Prosecution has announced.
The Public Prosecution confirmed that the court delivered its verdict on Thursday, January 8, 2026, marking the conclusion of legal proceedings stemming from a large-scale disturbance late last year.
The case dates back to December 25, 2025, when the Royal Oman Police (ROP) responded to a residential complex in Sa’al, Bidbid.
According to police reports:
A large crowd gathered near a company housing facility.
The group engaged in the destruction of private property, including company buses.
Despite formal orders from law enforcement to disperse, the crowd refused to comply, leading to the immediate arrest of the individuals involved.
The Misdemeanor Division of the court found the 59 defendants guilty of multiple charges, including joining unlawful assemblies, inciting gatherings, damaging property, and misusing digital platforms.
The court applied Articles 123, 121, and 367 of the Omani Penal Code, along with Article 19 of the Cybercrime Law.
The sentencing includes:
Prison sentences: Terms ranging from three months to one year, depending on the severity and number of convictions for each individual.
Deportation: All convicted individuals face permanent deportation from Oman upon the completion of their prison sentences.
Asset confiscation: Mobile phones used to coordinate the assembly or record and spread "harmful material" online were ordered confiscated.
Acquittals: The court acquitted 23 other individuals for lack of evidence.
The court has ordered the official publication of the verdict as a matter of public record and as a deterrent against future violations of public order.
