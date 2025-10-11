GOLD/FOREX
Oman driver arrested for illegally transporting passengers

Legal action has been initiated against those involved

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Police intercepted private drivers using unlicensed vehicles, a serious risk to public safety.
Dubai: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested a driver in Al Wusta Governorate for illegally transporting passengers, part of a nationwide crackdown on unsafe and unauthorised transport practices.

An official statement said police intercepted several private drivers using unlicensed vehicles to carry passengers, a violation that poses serious risks to public safety. Legal action has been initiated against those involved.

The ROP described such behaviour as reckless and dangerous, noting that private vehicles are neither equipped nor authorised for commercial passenger transport.

“These practices not only endanger lives but also undermine the integrity of the transport system and road safety standards,” the statement said.

The police reiterated their call for all motorists to follow transport regulations and use vehicles only for their intended purposes.

