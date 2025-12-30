Dubai gears up for New Year's Eve: Residents urged to follow safety guidelines

Meanwhile, passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) or Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been advised to arrive at airports well in advance, as traffic congestion and road closures around New Year’s Eve celebrations could affect travel times and lead to missed flights.

For those celebrating at sea, the ESC recommended registering for the “Sail Safely” service via the Dubai Police Smart App. By entering trip details and expected locations, users can activate the SOS feature in emergencies, enabling Ports Police and operations teams to locate and assist them quickly.

The Committee advised revellers to plan their outings in advance by arriving early at celebration areas to avoid heavy crowds, using public transport such as the Dubai Metro, buses and taxis, and staying updated on road conditions and closures through the official channels of Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The ESC confirmed that all security and organisational preparations are in place for the 2025 New Year celebrations. The committee, which brings together 55 government, semi-government and private sector entities, is fully mobilised to deliver a safe, comfortable and seamless experience for the public.

