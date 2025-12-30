Dubai gears up for New Year's Eve: Residents urged to follow safety guidelines

Dubai ESC confirmed that all preparations are in place for NYE celebrations
Dubai: The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) has urged residents and visitors planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve to strictly follow instructions issued by police officers and field teams, as the emirate prepares to host festivities at 40 locations.
The Committee said adherence to safety guidelines is vital to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow and public transport operations during one of the busiest nights of the year.
The ESC confirmed that all security and organisational preparations are in place for the 2025 New Year celebrations. The committee, which brings together 55 government, semi-government and private sector entities, is fully mobilised to deliver a safe, comfortable and seamless experience for the public.
The Committee advised revellers to plan their outings in advance by arriving early at celebration areas to avoid heavy crowds, using public transport such as the Dubai Metro, buses and taxis, and staying updated on road conditions and closures through the official channels of Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Members of the public were also urged to follow directions issued by police officers and field staff to ensure safety and ease of movement across event sites.
Support and assistance tents will be set up at major celebration venues, providing lost-and-found services and serving as safe meeting points and assistance centres, particularly for lost children.
Dubai Police said help is available around the clock, with non-emergency enquiries handled through 901, while emergencies should be reported via 999 through the Command and Control Centre.
For those celebrating at sea, the ESC recommended registering for the “Sail Safely” service via the Dubai Police Smart App. By entering trip details and expected locations, users can activate the SOS feature in emergencies, enabling Ports Police and operations teams to locate and assist them quickly.
Meanwhile, passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) or Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have been advised to arrive at airports well in advance, as traffic congestion and road closures around New Year’s Eve celebrations could affect travel times and lead to missed flights.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox