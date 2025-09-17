GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman arrests car rental company staff over traffic and public order violations

Drivers and rental service providers urged to comply with rules and ethical standards

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff. Illustrative image.
The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff. Illustrative image.
Supplied

Dubai: Omani authorities have arrested several employees of a car rental company and confiscated multiple vehicles after they were found violating traffic laws and engaging in conduct that disrupted public order, the General Directorate of Traffic confirmed.

The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff.

Legal procedures are now underway against those involved, as investigators probe the scope and severity of the violations.

Officials emphasised the move reflects the government’s commitment to road safety and public order, urging all drivers and rental service providers to comply fully with traffic regulations and ethical standards.

Authorities warned that further violations could prompt immediate legal action, including vehicle seizure.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s Parkin to add 3,000 new parking spaces soon

Dubai’s Parkin to add 3,000 new parking spaces soon

1m read
After you report the vehicle blocking your exit, the police will notify the vehicle owner via SMS that their car is parked illegally and must immediately be removed. Picture used for illustrative purposes

Car blocked by another driver? Here is how to report it

2m read
Why Shift Car Rental is a top choice for customers

Why Shift Car Rental is a top choice for customers

3m read
Want to drive a supercar? Check out MKV's new offer

Want to drive a supercar? Check out MKV's new offer

2m read