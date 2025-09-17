Oman arrests car rental company staff over traffic and public order violations

Drivers and rental service providers urged to comply with rules and ethical standards
Dubai: Omani authorities have arrested several employees of a car rental company and confiscated multiple vehicles after they were found violating traffic laws and engaging in conduct that disrupted public order, the General Directorate of Traffic confirmed.
The crackdown follows reports of repeated breaches of social norms and unsafe driving practices by the company’s staff.
Legal procedures are now underway against those involved, as investigators probe the scope and severity of the violations.
Officials emphasised the move reflects the government’s commitment to road safety and public order, urging all drivers and rental service providers to comply fully with traffic regulations and ethical standards.
Authorities warned that further violations could prompt immediate legal action, including vehicle seizure.
