Thinking of renting a luxury car in Dubai? Prices now touch Dh7,500 a day

Surging tourist arrivals send Dubai’s luxury and sport car rentals to record highs
Dubai: With the UAE entering its busiest travel season in years, demand for luxury car rentals has reached record highs alongside the surge in international arrivals. Dubai International Airport expects more than 8.7 million passengers in December alone, the busiest month in its history, with daily arrivals topping 300,000 as visitors pour in for year-end holidays and major events.
The city has already welcomed 15.7 million visitors in the first ten months of 2025, and the momentum is showing across every sector, from hotels running near capacity to a noticeable rise in premium rental car bookings.
The demand this month is being driven by the premium and sport SUV categories. “The most requested models include the Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Sport, BMW X5 and X6, and the Mercedes GLE63,” said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head at Yango Group Middle East.
In the ultra-luxury bracket, he added, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga remain the earliest to sell out during peak periods. The average rental period for high-end models now ranges from four to 14 days as visitors prefer to hold on to the same car throughout their stay.
“Booking behaviour this winter shows roughly 80% of reservations made four to five days in advance, while about 20% are confirmed within 48 hours,” Abdul Karim said, noting that sport SUV inventories move fastest due to limited availability.
Industry experts say this year’s rental pattern reflects both last-minute and impulse-driven bookings, mirroring the broader travel trends of post-pandemic consumers.
Short-leisure and sports models are also seeing the sharpest spike in activity. “Two-seaters, convertibles, and compact luxury SUVs continue to dominate demand, especially among tourists and families,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of SelfDrive Mobility.
He explained that the average booking lasts between five and seven days after arrival, with price segments ranging between Dh3,500 and Dh4,500 per day for entry-luxury models, and up to Dh7,500 for high-performance cars.
“We are witnessing strong momentum in entry-luxury and performance segments. Compact SUVs and supercars tend to hit full occupancy first,” Shah said.
The bulk of December’s upscale car rental demand is coming from visitors from the US, the UK, and continental Europe. SelfDrive reported a notable rise in first-time luxury renters, while repeat customers have increased by almost 20%, driven by brand familiarity and better digital access to rental services.
Abdul Karim said the combination of convenience, high-quality service, and shorter travel lead times continues to attract both new and returning clients, particularly from established tourism markets.
To rent a high-end car, visitors typically need a valid driving licence, passport with an entry stamp, and must be at least 21 years old. Most providers now offer simplified verification, no-deposit options, and chauffeur services, with additional insurance tiers for premium vehicles.
Both companies confirmed that premium SUVs remain the fastest-moving category this winter, followed closely by electric luxury vehicles and high-performance sports models.
As Dubai braces for record-breaking passenger traffic through its airports and near-full hotel occupancy, the luxury car rental market is reflecting the same energy. December’s mix of perfect weather, global events, and affluent travellers is turning the city’s roads into a showcase of high-end mobility.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox