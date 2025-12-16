Thinking of renting a luxury car in Dubai? Prices now touch Dh7,500 a day

Dubai: With the UAE entering its busiest travel season in years, demand for luxury car rentals has reached record highs alongside the surge in international arrivals. Dubai International Airport expects more than 8.7 million passengers in December alone, the busiest month in its history, with daily arrivals topping 300,000 as visitors pour in for year-end holidays and major events.

In the ultra-luxury bracket, he added, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga remain the earliest to sell out during peak periods. The average rental period for high-end models now ranges from four to 14 days as visitors prefer to hold on to the same car throughout their stay.

