Dubai: The car rental app Selfdrive, part of Pinewoods Technology Services, is expanding its presence in Oman to offer direct access of a dealership’s fleet to its users. Using the app, users can subscribe by the month or lease a car up to three years.
The company’s user base has crossed 50,000 customers in the UAE, helped by a 30 per cent month-on-month growth in the past six months. Now beginning with their expansion to Oman, the company is also in the process of foraying into regional and international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UK and Europe.
“Sharing borders, the Sultanate serves as a strategic location to serve tourists and residents,” Soham Shah, CEO and co-founder of Selfdrive. “There is a lot of travel between the UAE and Oman, and as such having a presence in the country was a natural fit. As the first technology player to have a presence in this market, we are confident that the future looks promising.”
In Oman, Selfdrive will be partnering with car leasing firms and car dealerships, giving them a higher market access via the use of technology. The app is built on a proprietary tech foundation concept, Search – Select – Pay, that uses AI to match customer profiles with the cars that they would like to drive and rent. This app is available to download on Android and iOS with multiple models available from key auto brands.