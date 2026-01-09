Aldo Bensadoun: A cobbler’s grandson who built one of fashion’s most enduring brands

Listening, however, has not always been easy. Over the years, the company has faced instances in which commercial decisions conflicted with moral responsibility. Bensadoun pointed to geopolitics as one of the most difficult challenges leaders face today. When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, ALDO had to confront what it meant to operate in a country engaged in an active conflict. “What do you do?” he asked. “We had to take a position and make a decision. Sometimes we make the right decision, sometimes we make the wrong decision.” ALDO was among many companies who either pulled out of Russia or significantly reduced operations. According to The Globe and Mail, on March 2, the retailer stopped shipping products to Russia, ended e-commerce and suspended support for franchisees in the country.