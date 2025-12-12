Inside five fashion brands shaping their own worlds this weekend at Sole DXB 2025

As Sole DXB 2025 kicks off today at Dubai Design District and runs until the 14th, the festival has evolved far beyond sneakers, music, and street culture. The Kurator spoke exclusively with some of the brands at the forefront of this year’s fashion programme - amongst few × UMBRO, No Borders, Atlal from Galbi, Absent Findings, and AOTA - uncovering not just the garments they create, but the philosophies, memories, and cultural narratives that give them life. Sole DXB has become a stage where heritage, craft, and identity collide with global ambition, and over three days, these brands are leading that conversation.