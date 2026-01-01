Pakistan terror violence falls after Afghan border closure, despite deadly 2025: Report

Despite the late-year decline, 2025 emerged as Pakistan’s most violent year in a decade, recording an almost 34 per cent surge in overall violence, the report said. The country has witnessed a sustained escalation in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. Violence rose by nearly 38 per cent in 2021, over 15 per cent in 2022, 56 per cent in 2023, almost 67 per cent in 2024, and 34 per cent in 2025.