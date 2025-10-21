GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The UAE reaffirmed its support for all efforts that promote stability in the region

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the agreement on an immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the establishment of mechanisms aimed at consolidating peace and stability between the two countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the diplomatic efforts and endeavors of Qatar and Türkiye in fostering an environment conducive to constructive dialogue and facilitating understanding between both sides. 

The UAE reaffirmed its support for all efforts that promote security and stability in the region and help realise the aspirations of the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The new reservation agreement registration feature creates an additional ownership category for property interests that will be transferred at a future date.

ADGM expands real estate services with digital upgrade

2m read
The honour was presented to Ambassador Tirmizi by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan envoy in UAE receives highest civilian honour

2m read
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has said India was committed to Afghanistan’s development and pledged support in sectors like trade, health and education.

India to upgrade Kabul mission to full embassy

3m read
UAE welcomes US-brokered Gaza ceasefire

UAE welcomes US-brokered Gaza ceasefire

1m read