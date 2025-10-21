UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan

The UAE reaffirmed its support for all efforts that promote stability in the region
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the agreement on an immediate ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as the establishment of mechanisms aimed at consolidating peace and stability between the two countries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the diplomatic efforts and endeavors of Qatar and Türkiye in fostering an environment conducive to constructive dialogue and facilitating understanding between both sides.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for all efforts that promote security and stability in the region and help realise the aspirations of the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan for peace and development.
