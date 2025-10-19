Explainer: How Pakistan and Afghanistan reach a ceasefire after deadly border clashes

The talks, hosted by Qatar and mediated by Turkiye, lasted nearly 13 hours on Saturday, culminating in the signing of a ceasefire agreement early Sunday. According to statements from both governments, the deal aims to stop cross-border violence and establish a “permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”

The Qatar’s foreign ministry expressed the hope that this “important” step would contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the development in a statement, saying that the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.

The security situation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces has deteriorated sharply since the TTP ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022, leading to hundreds of attacks and a renewed cycle of violence.

Afghanistan denies the charge, saying it does not allow its soil to be used against any country. The Taliban has, in turn, accused Pakistan of conducting unauthorised strikes inside Afghan territory and of spreading misinformation.

As clashes worsened, diplomatic channels opened in Doha, where Qatari and Turkish officials brought the two sides to the table. Both countries have maintained working ties with Islamabad and Kabul and have played mediating roles in past regional conflicts.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.