Explainer: How Pakistan and Afghanistan reach a ceasefire after deadly border clashes

Ceasefire follows a week of deadly border clashes and high-level talks in Doha
Dubai: After a week of the deadliest border clashes in years, Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during high-stakes talks in Doha, Qatar.
The breakthrough could ease months of escalating tension between the two neighbours.
The agreement, announced by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and his Afghan counterpart Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, commits both countries to halt hostilities and respect each other’s sovereignty. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul to finalise implementation details.
The talks, hosted by Qatar and mediated by Turkiye, lasted nearly 13 hours on Saturday, culminating in the signing of a ceasefire agreement early Sunday. According to statements from both governments, the deal aims to stop cross-border violence and establish a “permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”
Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced the development in a statement, saying that the two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries.
The Qatar’s foreign ministry expressed the hope that this “important” step would contribute to ending tensions on the border between the two countries and form a solid foundation for sustainable peace in the region.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister confirmed on X: “The terrorist attacks from Afghanistan on Pakistan’s soil will cease immediately. Both neighbouring countries will respect each other’s territory.”
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the follow-up meetings will verify and sustain the truce’s implementation “in a reliable and sustainable manner.”
The ceasefire follows days of fierce cross-border exchanges, which began on October 11 when Afghan forces launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani border posts, according to Islamabad.
Pakistan’s military said 23 soldiers were killed, while over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants died in retaliatory strikes.
In response, Pakistan carried out “precision strikes” on militant hideouts in Afghanistan’s Kandahar and Kabul provinces, targeting camps linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The violence intensified after a suicide attack on a Pakistani military installation in North Waziristan killed seven soldiers and wounded 13 more, even as both sides had temporarily agreed to a 48-hour truce.
Afghanistan accused Pakistan of targeting civilians in those strikes — an allegation Islamabad rejected, saying only verified militant camps were hit.
As clashes worsened, diplomatic channels opened in Doha, where Qatari and Turkish officials brought the two sides to the table. Both countries have maintained working ties with Islamabad and Kabul and have played mediating roles in past regional conflicts.
Pakistan publicly thanked the mediators, with Asif stating, “We are sincerely grateful to both brotherly countries, Qatar and Turkiye.”
Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban government in Kabul have been tense since 2023, as Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring TTP militants who stage cross-border attacks.
Afghanistan denies the charge, saying it does not allow its soil to be used against any country. The Taliban has, in turn, accused Pakistan of conducting unauthorised strikes inside Afghan territory and of spreading misinformation.
The security situation in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces has deteriorated sharply since the TTP ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in late 2022, leading to hundreds of attacks and a renewed cycle of violence.
While Sunday’s Doha accord brings a pause to hostilities, both sides remain cautious. Delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 to define verification mechanisms and explore ways to prevent militant infiltration and future escalation.
With inputs from agencies
